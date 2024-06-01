Abdurahiman's political career began with his service as a Municipal Councilor in Tirur Municipality, where he demonstrated a strong commitment to grassroots governance and community development. His tenure as a Councilor laid the foundation for his subsequent political journey, marked by a deep understanding of local issues and a proactive approach to addressing them.

In 2006, Abdurahiman was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Tanur constituency, a position he has held for three consecutive terms. During his tenure, Abdurahiman has been instrumental in implementing various developmental projects, including the construction of roads, schools, and healthcare facilities. His focus on education and healthcare has been particularly noteworthy, with initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education and healthcare services for the marginalized communities in Tanur.

Abdurahiman's political career has been associated with the Indian National League (INL), a party known for its commitment to secularism, social justice, and inclusive governance. His association with the party underscores his alignment with its core values and principles, emphasizing the importance of diversity and equality in governance.

In 2016, Abdurahiman was appointed as the Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Sports, and Wakf in the Kerala government. His tenure as a Minister has been marked by a focus on sustainable development, environmental conservation, and social welfare. Abdurahiman's initiatives in the fisheries sector, such as the introduction of modern fishing techniques and the establishment of fishing harbors, have significantly contributed to the growth of the sector and the livelihoods of the fishing community.