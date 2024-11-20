Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement

Reigning world champions Argentina and their skipper Lionel Messi could be on their way to India next year if Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman is to be believed. (More Football News)
On Wednesday, November 20, Abdurahiman revealed to the press that Argentinian football team will be playing an international friendly in the state.
Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government.
"All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion.
Should Messi accompany the Argentine side, it will be his first visit to India since September 2011 when the current world champions faced Venezuela in a FIFA friendly held at Salt Lake’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Messi provided an assist to former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi as Argentina won the match 1-0.