Kerala Governor Arif Md Khan To Meet Ministers Over Pending Bills

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is expected to meet four state ministers on Thursday evening, February 23 to discuss some of the pending bills before him for approval, an official source said.

The meeting is scheduled today after 7.30 PM as Khan, who is currently out of the station, will reach Thiruvananthapuram after seven PM, the source revealed. Law Minister P Rajeeve, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Cooperation Minister V Vasavan, and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will be attending the meeting. Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani had already met Khan to discuss certain bills, the source said.

The Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill and the University Laws Amendment Bills are prominent among the several pending bills before the governor. The Lok Ayukta Bill proposes to make the executive the appellate authority over reports by the anti-corruption watchdog.

Of the University Laws Amendment Bills, one is regarding replacing the Governor as Chancellor of universities in the state with eminent academicians and the other would lead to curtailing the powers of the Governor in appointing vice-chancellors (VC) to universities.

During several previous media interactions, Khan said that the bills were pending as he needed some clarifications and had asked the state government to provide the same, but none was forthcoming.

(With PTI inputs)