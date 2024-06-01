  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. sarojini hembram
images

Name: Sarojini Hembram

Born: 1 October 1959
Spouse: Bhagirathi Naik

Sarojini Hembram is an Indian politician from the Odisha state. She belongs to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Bangriposi( Odisha Vidhan Sabha constituency) in 2009 and became the minister for textile, handlooms, and handicrafts in the Odisha Government. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha the Upper House of Indian Parliament. In 1990–99, Sarojini Hembram was a lecturer in Music in Jayadev College of Education and Technology, Naharkanta, Bhubaneswar. She is proficient in Santali, Hindi, English, Odia and Bengali languages.

In 1996, she served as a Representative for the District Welfare Department, Mayurbhanj. In 2006, She was appointed as a Member of Policy Holders' Council, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Divisional Office, Cuttack. She was also appointed as the Member of Programme Advisory Committee, State Resource Centre (Adult Education), Orissa. She is known for her Vocal folk singer/artist in All India Radio, Cuttack and Doordarshan since 1983. Being an artist, she participated in many cultural programs relating to tribal culture. She has also performed as an artist, playback singer, actress, and production controller.

In 2008, Sarojini Hembram was elected as the Vice-President, Biju Janata Dal (B.J.D.), Mayurbhanj. She served this post for one year. In the next year 2009 just before Odisha Legislative Assembly election, her name was declared as an Assembly contestant. She quit the government job in 2009 to join politics and was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Bangiriposihi (ST) constituency unseating three-time MLA JMM heavy weight Sudam Marandi. She became the minister for textile, handlooms and handicrafts in the Odisha Government and held that post till her next major stint in 2010. In 2010, She became a member of Tribal Advisory Council, House Committees on Women & Child Welfare, Environment and Pollution and Sub-Committee on Amenities of Members in Odisha Legislative Assembly. Also, she served as a member of State Level High Power Vigilance & Monitoring Committee (ST/SC) and the Standing Committee on Health in Odisha Legislative Assembly. She became Vice-President of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Odisha.

In 2011, She became a member of the State Level Selection Committee- Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Odisha.

From 2012 to 2014 she serves as the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Textiles, Handloom and Handicraft in the Government of Odisha.

In 2014, she was elected to Rajya Sabha. In July 2014, she became a member of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar and in Sept 2014, member of Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

From May 2015- April 2016, she served in as a Member of Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In 2018, she became a Member of Committee on Government Assurances.

In Winter session of 2019, she raised first time her locality issue in the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary House through her Mother tongue Santali language, and marked a history of endangering minority languages.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18