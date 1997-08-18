Mir Hamza is a Pakistani cricketer. He is a left-arm medium-fast bowler who made his Test debut for the Pakistani cricket team in October 2018. In April 2018, Hamza was named in Baluchistan’s squad for the 2018 Pakistan Cup. In January 2019, he signed with Sussex County Cricket Club to play in the 2019 County Championship in England. In September 2019, he was named in Sindh’s squad for the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament.

In 2015, he played in a tour match between Pakistan and England in UAE. In September 2017, he was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for their series against Sri Lanka. In August 2018, he was one of the thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018-19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The following month, he was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for their series against Australia. He made his Test debut against for Pakistan against Australia in October 2018.

In December 2022, he was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for their series against New Zealand. In November 2023, he was selected in Pakistan’s squad for the 3-match test series in Australia.