Umashree is a Politician and Indian actress. She is well-known for her contributions to the Kannada film industry as well as her active participation in social and political arenas. Over the course of her multi-decade career, Umashree has demonstrated her adaptable talent in a variety of parts, from supporting to character roles, and she has received praise and recognition for her efforts.

In 2013, Umashree became a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka in the government of Siddaramaiah where she was the minister for women and child development,

Empowerment of the differently abled and senior citizens, Kannada language and culture.

Umashree participates in positive social activities such as supporting rural and disadvantaged women. She performs on stage in rural areas to highlight their needs. Her election in 2013 as a member of the Congress Party for Terdal constituency allowed Umashree to continue with her work. She is the Minister for Women and Child development, Kannada and Culture.