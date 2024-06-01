Pradip Purohit is an Indian politician. He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Padampur in the 2014 Odisha Legislative Assembly election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He started his social life at the ‘BALCO Hatao Gandhamardan Bachao’ Andolan. He was the founder and coordinator of this Andolan. Later thousands of people from every village of Padampur sub-division joined him and he became a public figure. He was awarded the prestigious "Best Legislator Award" in 2017.

Purohit's political career began in 1990 when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the President of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Odisha in 2020. In 2014, he was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, representing the Padampur constituency. During this time, he served as the Minister for Agriculture, a position he held until 2019.

In 2019, Purohit contested the Odisha Legislative Assembly elections and won, continuing his commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

Currently, Purohit is serving as a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, representing the Padampur constituency. He continues to be an active participant in legislative proceedings, contributing to debates and discussions on various issues.

Achievements and Major Events:

Throughout his political career, Purohit has been recognized for his contributions to public service. He has also been instrumental in the development of his constituency, Padampur, with several infrastructure projects and social welfare initiatives being implemented under his leadership.

Pradip Purohit is serving as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha since 2020.

