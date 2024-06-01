Dawid Johannes Malan Jnr, is an English cricketer. He represents England across all formats internationally. In domestic cricket, Malan plays for Yorkshire, having previously represented Middlesex. Additionally, he has featured in various Twenty20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League for Punjab Kings. Malan is a left-handed batter and an occasional leg-spin bowler. He initially represented Boland in South Africa during the 2005/2006 season and the MCC Young Cricketers in 2006. On July 7, 2006, Malan joined Middlesex and made his first XI debut in a Twenty20 Cup tie against Surrey at The Oval on the same day.

In 2007, Malan emerged as the top run-scorer in the Second XI Championship, amassing 969 runs at an average of 51.00. He made his first-class debut for Middlesex in June 2008, scoring an unbeaten 132 runs.

On July 8, 2008, Malan achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first player to score a century batting at number six in a T20 match. He smashed 103 runs off 54 balls in the quarter-final against Lancashire Lightning, setting the record for the highest score at that position until July 2018.

Malan also played domestic List-A cricket for Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League of Bangladesh for two seasons, from 2013 to 2015, contributing with both bat and ball.

Before the 2018 season, Malan was appointed as Middlesex's captain across all three formats. He stepped down following the 2019 season and signed a four-year contract with Yorkshire from the 2020 season. In August 2020, during the third round of matches in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy, Malan scored his maiden double century in first-class cricket, accumulating 219 runs.

Malan's international debut came in 2017 when he was named in England's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their home series against South Africa. On June 25, 2017, he made his T20I debut, scoring 78 runs and earning the 'Man of the Match' award for his batting performance.

Malan's Test debut followed on July 27, 2017, against South Africa. Although he struggled initially, scoring just 11 runs in his first two Tests, Malan persevered and scored his maiden Test half-century against the West Indies, helping England win their first day-night Test.

During the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia, Malan registered his first Test century, becoming the first England batsman to score a century in the series. He continued his good form in T20Is on the tour, adding three more half-centuries in the Trans-Tasman Tri-Series.

Malan made his One Day International (ODI) debut for England on May 3, 2019, against Ireland, scoring 24 runs.

In November 2019, during the fourth T20I against New Zealand, he scored his first T20I century, which was the second-fastest by an England batsman, coming off just 48 balls.

In September 2020, Malan's consistent performances put him in the top position in the ICC T20I batter rankings. He continued his exceptional form on England's tour of South Africa, reaching the highest-ever rating of 915 points in the ICC rankings after two 'Player of the Match' performances.

In March 2021, during England's tour of India, Malan became the fastest batter to score 1,000 runs in T20Is, achieving the feat in just 24 innings.

Malan has showcased his skills in various T20 franchise leagues around the world. He played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, winning the Final in Lahore during the second season. Malan has also represented Barisal Bulls in the Bangladesh Premier League, Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League, Khulna Titans and Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League, Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League, and Hobart Hurricanes in the Australian Big Bash League.

In the 2021 Indian Premier League, Malan was bought by the Punjab Kings, though he only played one match in the season. He was also drafted by the Trent Rockets for the inaugural season of The Hundred and retained for the 2022 season.

In Tests, Malan has played 26 matches, scoring 1658 runs with 2 hundreds and 7 fifties at 27.63. His ODI numbers read 1146 runs from 25 games with 3 tons and 7 fifties at 47.75. Malan's standout format is T20Is where in 53 matches, he has 1892 runs at 38.61, striking at 146.66 with 1 century and 13 fifties. He holds the record for the fastest to 1000 T20I runs (24 inns). Domestically, Malan has scored 15,166 first-class runs at 38.51 with 39 hundred, 6910 List A runs at 38.84 with 13 tons, and 7292 T20 runs at 32.01 with 3 centuries. Overall, he has amassed over 30,000 runs across formats, including 61 centuries.