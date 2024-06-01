Thomas Chazhikadan is an Indian politician and Chartered Accountant and the current elected Member of Parliament from Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency and a former MLA of Kerala for Ettumanoor constituency from 1991 to 2011. He successfully contested as Kerala Congress candidate from Kottayam for the Lok Sabha election in 2019. He is a member of the Kerala Congress. He was the elder brother of politician Babu Chazhikadan, who was the original candidate from Ettumanoor, but was killed by a lightning strike during the election campaign of 1991. He is now a partner of Thomas Chazhikadan & Associates, a Chartered Accountant firm in Kottayam, Kerala.

He was a member of several social service clubs such as YMCA: Y’s Men International and Lions Club International. He has served as the President of the Kottayam District Co-operative Society and the Vice President of the New Bank of India Officers Association. He has also been the Secretary of the Bankers Club, Kottayam and a member of the Mahatma Gandhi University Senate.