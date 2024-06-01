Tymal Mills is an English international cricketer who currently plays internationally for England and domestically for Sussex. He is a left-arm fast bowler and a right-handed batsman who plays mainly as a bowler. He made his international debut for England in July 2016 and was a member of the English team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.

In 2011 Mills made his first-class debut for Essex against Sri Lanka.

In 2017, Mills was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2017 Indian Premiere League. In February 2022, he was bought by the Mumbai Indians for the 2022 Indian Premiere League tournament.

In 2018 he was named in Kandahar’s squad in the first edition of the Afghanistan Premiere League tournament. In July 2019, he was selected to play for the Edinburgh Rocks in the inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam cricket tournament.

In July 2016, Mills made his T20 International debut for England against Sri Lanka. He was selected for the T20I series against India in January 2017.

In September 2021, Mills was named in England’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.