Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Afghanistan Vs England Super 12 Match Live

The second match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will see Afghanistan take on England at Optus Park, Perth. The match can be seen live in India from 4:30 PM IST on Star Sports channels as well as on Disney+Hotstar. (More Cricket News)

Despite having an edge over Afghanistan, England will not take this contest lightly, as the Mohammad Nabi-led side has a history of pulling off upsets in the shorter format of the game. Being one of the teams to automatically qualify for the Super 12 Stage, Afghanistan will look to start their campaign with a win.

England, on the other hand, will go into this match as the favourites. They made it to the semi-finals of the previous T20 World Cup but were humbled by New Zealand in the semi-finals. Led by the resolute and in-form Jos Buttler, England will target a better finish this time around. Reece Topley will miss out on the action after being ruled out of the tournament due to the injury he suffered during one of the team's training sessions. He has been replaced by Tymal Mills.

The weather conditions are said to be favourable and cause no hindrance whatsoever. As for the pitch, the bowlers might receive some assistance at the start of the match, but gradually it will turn flat, giving batters the opportunity to free their hands. Though the pitch won't necessarily assist spinners, the likes of Rashid Khan performing to his optimum cannot be ruled out.

Head-To-Head

England are undefeated against Afghanistan in T20 internationals boasting a 2-0 lead, with their last encounter taking place during the 2016 T20 World Cup where Eoin Morgan led his team to victory by 15 runs.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani

England: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt (wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood