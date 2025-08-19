India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Who Are The Standby Players?

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 with Suryakumar Yadav as the captain and Shubman Gill coming back into the T20I side as the vice-captain. Jasprit Bumrah will be spearheading the bowling attack while Jitesh Sharma joins Sanju Samson as wicket-keepers in the 15-member squad.
India squad for Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
While the other big names have stayed in the 15-member squad, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have not been able to make the cut owing to cutthroat competition in the top order. However, Jaiswal has made it to the list of stand by players while Iyer who has been in terrific form in white ball cricket has been totally ignored.
Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel form a potent spin trio while Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana join Bumrah in the pace attack. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya are the two pace-bowling all-rounders in the squad.
India Asia Cup Squad Standby Players
India have kept five players on standby for the tournament. Apart from Jaiswal, pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounders Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel are also in the list of standby players for the Asia Cup 2025.
Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India schedule for Asia Cup 2025
September 10, 2025: India vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST
September 14, 2025: India vs Pakistan, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST
September 19, 2025: India vs Oman, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST
Super 4s take place from September 20 to 26 with the final scheduled on September 28 in Dubai.