Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Gives Xabi Alonso Unconvincing Win

Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half after drawing a foul from Juan Cruz, but last year's runners-up laboured for long periods at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after beating Sergio Herrera from the spot
  • Mbappe scored in the 51st minute to give RMA the lead

  • Xabi Alonso made his debut as Real manager in the La Liga

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold played 61 minutes for the Los Blancos

Xabi Alonso's first LaLiga campaign in charge of Real Madrid started with an unconvincing 1-0 home win over Osasuna, who ended the game with 10 men.

Aurelien Tchouameni went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, stinging Sergio Herrera's palms from distance, while Mbappe sent a curling effort narrowly wide after 34 minutes.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

But Madrid reached the interval having only accumulated 0.33 expected goals (xG) from 10 shots and a 78% share of possession, with Alessio Lisci's visitors standing firm.

But Osasuna shot themselves in the foot shortly after the restart when Cruz's unnecessary lunge on the right side of the area felled Mbappe, allowing him to slot into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards.

Arda Guler fired over after being fed by Madrid debutant Alvaro Carreras while fellow new boy Franco Mastantuono tested Herrera, but Madrid were anything but free-flowing and were almost caught out when Ante Budimir headed over the crossbar in the 85th minute.

Osasuna failed to record a shot on target and would end the game a man down after Abel Bretones caught Madrid substitute Gonzalo Garcia with a flailing elbow off the ball in stoppage time.

Data Debrief: Osasuna pay the penalty

Osasuna offered next to nothing in an attacking sense on Tuesday, but if not for Cruz's reckless lunge on Mbappe, they may have escaped the Spanish capital with a point.

Madrid's penalty was their 85th in LaLiga since the start of 2016-17, at least 15 more than any other club have been awarded in that time (Valencia and Villarreal have had 70 each). Los Blancos have had 24 more than Barcelona (61) and 34 more than Atletico Madrid (51) in that time.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored eight goals from spot-kicks in LaLiga since joining Madrid at the start of 2024-25, the joint-most in that time alongside Budimir. 

His strike was enough to ensure Madrid – who also handed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen their LaLiga debuts – joined Barcelona in making a winning start.

