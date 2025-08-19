Real Madrid Vs Osasuna Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Penalty Gives Los Blancos Victory At Bernabeu

Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: FT
And that's that! Kylian Mbappe’s penalty gives Real Madrid a 1-0 win against Osasuna in their opening match of the La Liga 2025-26 season.
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Welcome
Hello and welcome to live coverage of tonight's La Liga 2025-26 fixture between Real Madrid & Osasuna. We are minutes away from Xabi Alonso's first XI in the league and how he fares after spending two seasons at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Playing XIs
Alonso names his starting XIs with Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras making their first LaLiga start.
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Madrid, Spain
Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 12:30am IST
Referee: Adrián Cordero
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Last Five Fixtures
Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 1 – February 16, La Liga
Real Madrid 4, Osasuna 0 – November 10, La Liga
Osasuna 2, Real Madrid 4 – March 17, 2024, La Liga
Real Madrid 4, Osasuna 0 – October 8, 2023, La Liga
Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 1 – May 7, 2023, Copa del Rey final
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Xabi Alonso Pre-match Thoughts
“I’m more about doing than talking,” Alonso told reporters. “Making promises before you act doesn’t usually work in football. Just saying it is not going to make it happen. We want to start down that path tomorrow.
“We are really excited and want to bring that energy to the stadium and earn their (the fans’) support.”
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KO
The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 match gets underway at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna 1'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Vini Jr Looking Busy Always
Vinicius Jr could be key for the Los Blancos tonight if they are to strike first against Osasuna. The gameplan will be simple from the visitors - Sit deep and attack on the counter.
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna 4'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Madrid Missing Bellingham's Creativity In Middle
Real Madrid are missing the guile and creativity of Jude Bellingham, who is injured and will be out for a specific period of time.
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna 10'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Dean Huijsen Shoots From Afar
Dean Huijsen says 'I have had enough' as he takes a shot from a long way out, and the Osasuna keeper Herrera deals with it only for the ball to drop right in front of him. However, he keeps his focus and manages to parry the ball away.
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna 18'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Tame Effort From Mbappe
Vinicius finds Mbappe in the middle with a cutback but the Frenchman's effort is a tame one as Xabi Alonso from the sidelines reacts. If the France international had laced that one, it could have been a goal.
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna 25'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Drinks Break
The match has been halted momentarily for a cooling break. It's been all RMA since the start of the game.
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna 30'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: No GOAL Yet
First chance for Osasuna and it's Budimir who finds himself in front of the Real defence but he skies the effort but a dangerous effort from the visitors
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna 39'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Frustrations Growing For RMA
Half-time at the Bernabeu as RMA are being held by Osasuna at the break. The Los Blancos have had their fair bit of chances but it's been few and far between.
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna HT
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Can RMA Strike In The Second Half?
And we are away in the second half as Osasuna start from right to left against Real Madrid. Who will score the first goal in this half?
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna 46'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Penalty
Penalty to Real Madrid! Mbappe is fouled in the Osasuna box and the ref points to the spot.
Mbappe goes right and celebrates as Real Madrid take the lead in Xabi Alonso's first game in Spain. Huge goal this!
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 52'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe On Song Since Scoring That Penalty
French star is full of confidence ever since scoring that penalty as he creates another chance with some fine skill down the right wing, only for Aurelien Tchouameni's effort to be blocked.
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 58'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Chance For OSA
Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending has always been his drawback back home in England and the former Liverpool star leaves ample space behind as OSA left-back is left unmarked. Abel Bretones hits it straight to the RMA keeper and the dangers is cleared.
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 65'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Subs
Victor Munoz comes on in place of midfielder Ruben Garcia whereas RMA make two changes - Trent's race is run as he makes way for Dani Caravajal and Ibrahim Diaz goes off for eighteen-year-old Argentina international midfielder Franco Mastantuonoto makes his debut.
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 68'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Chance
Franco Mastantuono whips in a corner and AurElien Tchouameni meets the end of it but his header is way wide of the Osasuna goal.
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 73'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Subs
Real send on Gonzalo Garcia for Vinicius Jr whereas Moi Gomez is on for Aimar Oroz for the visitors.
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 78'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Late Drama Incoming?
Will we see some late drama here? We are three minutes away from stoppages as CA Osasuna look for an equaliser against RMA.
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 87'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe Gets Booked
Oops, tonight's matchwinner fouls and earns a yellow card. And add to that, Five minutes added at the end of the second-half!
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 90'
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Abel Bretones Red Card
Osasuna's Abel Bretones raises an arm and pushes a forearm in the direction of Real Madrid Gonzalo Garcia, and is sent off. The first sending-off of the season.
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna 90 +3'