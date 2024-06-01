Reece Topley made his first-class debut for Essex in 2011, where he began to show his potential as a left-arm fast bowler. Over the next few years, he became a key player for Essex in domestic cricket. His ability to swing the ball and take wickets earned him recognition and selection for England's under-19 team, which participated in the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He ended up as England's leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

In 2013, Topley made his England Lions debut. Despite injuries hindering his progress, he continued to be part of the England setup and got his chance in the senior team in 2015, debuting in a One-Day International (ODI) against Australia.

He also played his first T20 International later that year. In the early part of his international career, Topley showed glimpses of his potential, especially in the limited-overs formats. However, recurring injuries affected his ability to maintain a consistent run in the team. After a promising start with the England national team in 2015, Topley was sidelined due to injuries that interrupted his international career.

He moved from Essex to Hampshire in 2016, hoping to rebuild his career and fitness.

In 2018, after two difficult seasons at Hampshire, Topley made a change and joined Sussex.

By late 2018 and into 2019, he managed to get back on the field, gradually increasing his workload and working his way back into professional cricket. He left Sussex in 2019 and was soon picked up by Surrey, aiming to find a stable base to continue his rehabilitation and return to his best.

In 2020, he moved to Surrey, where he found stability in his performances. Despite his injury, Topley was called back to the England squad in 2020 for the white-ball series against Ireland.

He was also part of the England squad for the T20 World Cup in 2021, though his participation was limited. By 2021, he had regained enough fitness to return to the England setup, featuring in limited-overs matches.

He was selected for the T20 World Cup in 2021, though his appearances were limited as he competed with a strong pool of bowlers.

In the 2022 season, Topley played a more significant role for the England team. With consistent fitness, he participated in ODIs and T20Is, including series against India and South Africa.

By 2023, Topley had cemented his role as a consistent member of England's limited-overs squads. He participated in several international series, helping the team with his pace and swing.

In 2024, Topley continued to be part of England's limited-overs squads and maintained his presence in the county circuit with Surrey. His resilience and commitment were evident in his return to international cricket after the challenging years spent dealing with injuries.