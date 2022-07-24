Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Watch Winners-take-all ENG Vs SA Cricket Match Live

Cricket remains one bizarre game, more so in the much-chastised ODIs. On Tuesday, South Africa scored 333/5 against England, but on Friday, the Proteas could manage only 83 against the same opponents. On Sunday, they meet again to decide the three-match series. Don't miss the third and final ENG vs SA ODI cricket match.

South Africa's tour of England 2022, feat. three ODIs, three T20Is and three Tests, started with a high-scoring first 50-over match at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street with the visitors registering a comfortable 62-run win after posting 333/5, thanks to Rassie van der Dussen ton (134 off 117) and fifties from Janneman Malan (57 off 77) and Aiden Markram (77 off 61). For the hosts, Joe Root (86 off 77) and Jonny Bairstow (63 off 71) hit half centuries, but Anrich Nortje's four-wicket haul helped Proteas dismiss England for 271 in 46.5 overs.

England then hit back with some sensation pace bowling in the rain-affected second match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bowl first in the reduced, 29-over match. England hurried to 201 all out with Liam Livingstone top scoring (38 off 26) in the mayhem even as Dwaine Pretorius got a four-wicket haul. But it was only the beginning. The chaos, the procession of wickets! And South Africa ended up registering their joint-second-lowest ODI total of 83, both against England. At one stage, they were 6/4 in 3.5 overs with three batters getting out for ducks -- two of those to Reece Topley. England won by 118 runs.

Now, the stage is set for the series decider. And both sides are likely to field the same XIs that took the field at Old Trafford. Some big names, like Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, David Miller, etc are yet to fire.

England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match details

Match : South Africa's tour of England 2022, third and final ODI cricket match;

Date : July 24 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 3:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local;

Venue : Headingley, Leeds, England.

How to watch England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI?

The third ODI cricket match between England and South Africa will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of ENG vs SA, 3rd ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

In the UK, fans can watch ENG vs SA cricket match on Sky Sports Cricket. SuperSport will telecast ENG vs SA matches in South Africa.

England vs South Africa, ODI head-to-head record

This will be the 66th ODI meeting between the two teams. The head-to-head record is 31-29 in the favour of South Africa. There was one tied match, and four no results. In England, the hosts lead 17-9 with two no results.

England and South have won four each in ODI bilateral series. Two series have ended in draws.

In England, South Africa have won only once in five previous series, way back in 1998.

Playing XIs in the second England vs South Africa ODI

England : Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa : Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads

England : Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Craig Overton.