ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

The toss before the second ODI cricket match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday has been delayed due to rain.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 62-run win in the tour opener at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Batting first, South Africa scored 333/5 with player of the match Rassie van der Dussen scoring 134 off 117 balls. Janneman Malan (57 off 77) and Aiden Markram (77 off 61) hit fifties.

In reply, England were dismissed for 271 in 46.5 overs despite a strong strong start. Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow hit 43 off 62 and 63 off 71 respectively, while Joe Root scored 86 off 77. Anrich Nortje was the top wicket-taker wis figures of 4/53 in 8.5 overs.

The match marked the swansong of England Test captain Ben Stoke's ODI cricket. He scored five off 11 and was wicketless in his spell of five overs (0/44).

England are staring at back-to-back ODI series defeats. Jos Buttler's men lost to India 1-2 in their previous series.

South Africa have not won a bilateral series in England in any format since their Test series win in 2012. Their last white-ball series win in England was way back in 1998.