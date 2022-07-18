Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Watch ENG Vs SA Cricket Match Live

South Africa's tour of England 2022 starts with the first ODI match in Chester-le-Street, Durham on Tuesday. During the month-long tour, the Proteas will play a total of nine matches -- three ODIs, three T20I and three Tests. The first ENG vs SA ODI will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

The tour-opening first ODI will be played under the shadow of Ben Stokes' impending retirement from the 50-overs format. The England Test captain, on the eve of the match, said that "three formats are just unsustainable for me now." The 31-year-old all-rounder sure knows a thing or two about sustainability in the highly demanding cricket world. His 105th ODI will serve as a farewell match, and it will be played in front of his home ground.

And England, who just lost a three-match series to India, will hope to give their 2019 ODI World Cup hero a hero's send-off. That's where the Proteas come in. England's title-winning campaign started with a facile 104-run win against South Africa in the opener with Stokes doing the damage -- 89 off 79, two wickets for 12, and a couple of catches, including that screamer to send Andile Phehlukwayo back, too.

On Tuesday, England and South Africa are meeting for the first time in England after that match at the Oval, London.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI match details

Match : South Africa's tour of England 2022, first ODI cricket match;

Date : July 19 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : 5:30 PM IST/01:00 PM local;

Venue : Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham, England.

How to watch England vs South Africa, 1st ODI cricket match?

The first ODI cricket match between England and South Africa will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of ENG vs SA, 1st ODI will be

available on SonyLIV.

In the UK, fans can watch ENG vs SA cricket match on Sky Sports Cricket. SuperSport will telecast ENG vs SA matches in South Africa.

England vs South Africa, ODI head-to-head record

The two teams have met 63 times in ODI cricket. The head-to-head record is 30-28 in the favour of South Africa. There was one tied match, and four no results. In the last ten meetings, South Africa lead 5-4. This will be their 27th ODI meeting in England. The hosts have won 16 times, against South Africa's eight.

England and South have won four each in ODI bilateral series. Two series have ended in draws.

Likely playing XIs

England : Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

South Africa : Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads

England : Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Matty Potts.