England's Ben Stokes won the match of the match award for his all-round performance against South Africa in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Thursday.

AS IT HAPPENED | MATCH REPORT | SCORECARD | FULL COVERAGE

He scored 89 runs off 79 balls to help the hosts post a very good total of 311/8, then claimed two wickets, took two catches and effected a run-out. He simply had a field day.

But the best of the lot was an impossible catch, which many are claiming to be one of the best in the history of the game.

First, let's have a look at the effort:

ONE OF THE BEST THINGS YOU'LL SEE ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

What a catch from Ben Stokes #CWC19 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/h82ozO1izh — Pakistan Team (@team_pakistan50) May 30, 2019

Inject this catch from Ben Stokes into my veins and I will live forever #ENGvSA #CricketWorldCup #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/gf4oifzlze — Guy Morris (@Guy_Morris) May 30, 2019

Andile Phehlukwayo played a slog sweep off the first ball of the 35th over, bowled by Adil Rashid. Stokes, fielding at deep mid-wicket took the impossible catch by throwing himself backward and finishing it with his right hand.