﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ENG Vs SA: Just Impossible! Ben Stokes Takes Possibly The Greatest Catch Of All Time – WATCH

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ENG Vs SA: Just Impossible! Ben Stokes Takes Possibly The Greatest Catch Of All Time – WATCH

England all-rounder Ben Stokes had a field day against South Africa in the first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He first scored 89 runs off 79 balls to help the hosts post a very good total of 311/8, then claimed two wickets, took two catches and effected a run-out.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ENG Vs SA: Just Impossible! Ben Stokes Takes Possibly The Greatest Catch Of All Time – WATCH
An acrobatic Ben Stokes plucked the ball out of the sky during the first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and South Africa
Screengrab: ICC
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ENG Vs SA: Just Impossible! Ben Stokes Takes Possibly The Greatest Catch Of All Time – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-05-31T00:18:50+0530

England's Ben Stokes won the match of the match award for his all-round performance against South Africa in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Thursday.

AS IT HAPPENED | MATCH REPORTSCORECARD | FULL COVERAGE

He scored 89 runs off 79 balls to help the hosts post a very good total of 311/8, then claimed two wickets, took two catches and effected a run-out. He simply had a field day.

But the best of the lot was an impossible catch, which many are claiming to be one of the best in the history of the game.

First, let's have a look at the effort:

Andile Phehlukwayo played a slog sweep off the first ball of the 35th over, bowled by Adil Rashid. Stokes, fielding at deep mid-wicket took the impossible catch by throwing himself backward and finishing it with his right hand.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ben Stokes London ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket England South Africa Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ENG Vs SA: Who Said What After England Humble South Africa In The Tournament Opener
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters