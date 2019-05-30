Hosts England begin their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Oval. There are no major injury concerns for the hosts after Eoin Morgan (broken finger), Mark Wood (foot) and Adil Rashid (shoulder) were passed fit. Proteas, on the other hand, are without their premier fast bowler Dale Steyn, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League. Catch live score of England vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | FULL COVERAGE | NEWS)

18:45 hrs IST: Eleven runs off the last over. Rabada ends with 2/66. England manage 311/8. Will it be enough? Join us in another 30 minutes for South Africa's innings.

18:39 hrs IST: Impressive over from Ngidi, six runs and a wicket. He finishes with figures of 3/66. Stokes goes for 89 off 79. England are 300/8 after 49 overs. Jofra Archer comes to the crease.

18:33 hrs IST: Rabada gets Woakes but concedes two boundaries. England are 294/7 after 48 overs.

18:25 hrs IST: No boundary but still nine runs off Phehlukwayo's eighth. England are 284/6 after 47 overs. Stokes 79*, Woakes 13*. Rabada to bowl his penultimate over.

18:19 hrs IST: FOUR! Slightly short from Rabada and Woakes cuts it over backward point for his first boundary. 10 runs off the over. England are 275/6 after 46 overs. Stokes 77*, Woakes 9*

18:13 hrs IST: Magnificent over from Phehlukwayo, gives away just five runs. England are 265/6 after 45 overs. Has been a good show from the South African bowling attack so far. Can they finish well?

18:08 hrs IST: OUT! Another slower delivery from Ngidi, Ali looks to hit it over long-on but Du Plessis dives to his left to complete a stupendous catch. Chris Woakes comes to the crease. England are 260/6 after 44 overs. Phehlukwayo now

18:02 hrs IST: Tahir finishes well. No boundary off his final over. England are 257/5 after 43 overs. Stokes 70*, Ali 2*

17:59 hrs IST: Single and that's 250 up for England. Eight overs to go. Tahir to bowl his final over.

17:54 hrs IST: OUT! Cutter from Ngidi, Buttler looks to pull through mid-wicket but mistimes and balls crashes onto his stumps. Huge wicket for South Africa. England would've wanted Buttler till the end. Moeen Ali comes to the crease.

17:48 hrs IST: Thirteen runs off the last two overs. England are 235/4 after 40 overs. With Buttler and Stokes at the crease, the hosts can score 120 off the last 60 balls.

17:40 hrs IST: Good over from Rabada, just five runs. Mixes it up well. England are 222/4 after 38 overs. The South African has got the better of Buttler three times in ODIs.

17:34 hrs IST: WICKET! Tahir gets his second scalp of the match. Morgan departs for 57. That shouldn't be a worry for England as Jos Buttler comes to the crease. England are 217/4 after 37 overs. Ideal situation for Jos to play his natural game.

17:30 hrs IST: FOUR! And that's a half-century for Stokes. This is the first time four batsmen have scored fifty-plus for England in a World Cup match. England are 213/3 after 36 overs. Tahir again.

17:27 hrs IST: FOUR! Slower delivery from Pretorius, too wide, Stokes reaches for it and hits it to deep extra cover. Moves into 40s.

17:20 hrs IST: Five runs off Pretorius' sixth over. England are 192/3 after 34 overs. Time for drinks.

17:15 hrs IST: FOUR! And that's fifty for Morgan. Has been in sublime form in the 50-over format this year. Can he get past the three-figure mark? England are 187/3 after 33 overs. Pretorius comes back into the attack. South Africa need a wicket here.

17:12 hrs IST: SIX! Tossed up from Markram, Morgan launches it into the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. England are 182/3 after 32 overs. Morgan 46*, Stokes 27*

17:08 hrs IST: Just 13 runs off the last four overs. But South Africa need wickets here. With Buttler and Ali still to come, England would fancy their chances of scoring above 330. They are 171/3 after 31 overs.

17:03 hrs IST: Du Plessis rotating his spinners. Markram doing a good job. Just five runs off his first two overs. England are 170/3 after 30 overs. Morgan 40*, Stokes 22*. Phehlukwayo is back into the attack.

16:58 hrs IST: Magnificent start from Markram. Just two runs off his first over. England are 160/3 after 28 overs. Morgan 36*, Stokes 16*

16:55 hrs IST: Costly over from Duminy, 10 runs off it. England are 158/3 after 27 overs. Aiden Markram comes into the attack.

16:51 hrs IST: Consecutive sixes from Morgan. The first one was dispatched over long-off. The second delivery was short and he pulled it over fine leg. Moves into 20s. England are 148/3 after 26 overs. Duminy to continue.

16:47 hrs IST: Nice start from Duminy. Keeps it slow through the air on most occasions. England are 135/3 after 25 overs. Morgan 14*, Stokes 13*

16:44 hrs IST: FOUR! Classy straight drive from Morgan! Overpitched from Ngidi and the England skipper times it past the non-striker's end. England are 131/3 after 24 overs. JP Duminy comes into the attack.

16:39 hrs IST: South Africa will look to restrict England to anywhere around 280. Anything above 300, and that too in a World Cup game, will be tough to chase. Meanwhile, six runs off Tahir's over. England are 126/3 after 23 overs. Ngidi comes back into the attack.

16:36 hrs IST: Rabada continues to keep it tight. Just five runs off his sixth over. Get a feeling he'll be given a break here. England are 120/3 after 22 overs.

16:32 hrs IST: Solid over from Tahir, only three runs off it. LAST THREE OVERS - 13 runs and two wickets. England are 115/3 after 21 overs. Rabada to continue. It'll be interesting to see what approach the hosts adopt now.

16:29 hrs IST: Wonderful over from Rabada. Just one run and a wicket. England are 112/3 after 20 overs. Morgan 4*, Stokes 1*. Imran Tahir comes back into the attack.

16:25 hrs IST: OUT! Another one for the Proteas. This time, Rabada removes Root, who scored 51. England needed him to continue, given that Roy fell in the last over. Ben Stokes comes to the crease.

16:20 hrs IST: OUT! South Africa needed that. Phehlukwayo gets rid of Roy. The Englishman looks to pull but the ball hits the toe-end of his bat and Du Plessis does the rest at mid-off. Eoin Morgan comes to the crease. He's playing his 200th ODI for England today.

16:17 hrs IST: And both batsmen cross the fifty-run mark. Just been easy pickings for Roy and Root after the early departure of Bairstow. England look set to get past 350. They are 102/1 after 18 overs. This is Roy's fifth fifty-plus score in his last six ODI innings.

16:11 hrs IST: Single and that's fifty for Roy. What a knock it has been! Needs to keep going and score a big one. Root is also going well. He's unbeaten on 49. Oops! That wasn't Roy's fifty. The crowd were cheering for him but umpire Dharmasena signalled a leg bye. England are 100/1 after 17 overs. Time for drinks.

16:06 hrs IST: FOUR! Slower delivery from Pretorius, Roy waits for it and pummels it over the fielder at mid-off. Expensive over from the South Africa, nine runs off it. England are 96/1 after 16 overs.

16:03 hrs IST: Just four singles off the over. Good start from Phehlukwayo. England are 87/1 after 15 overs. Root 43*, Roy 43*. Pretorius again.

15:58 hrs IST: Single off the last ball for Roy. Works a short of length delivery to cover point. England are 83/1 after 14 overs. Andile Phehlukwayo comes into the attack. Can he strike for the Proteas?

15:54 hrs IST: FOUR! That's superb from Roy. Short-arm jab, in front of square. Another boundary for the England opener. That'll be disappointing for for Rabada. England are 79/1 after 13 overs. South Africa in desperate need of a breakthrough.

15:50 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Pretorius, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket. Moves to 33. Can he score his maiden half-century in the World Cup? We'll find it out. England are 72/1 after 12 overs.

15:46 hrs IST: FOUR! Slightly fuller from Rabada and Root hits through long-on. England have managed to get a boundary every boundary. Intelligent cricket! England are 68/1 after 11 overs.

15:42 hrs IST: Good start from Pretorius, five runs off his first over. England are 60/1 after 10 overs. Root 31*, Roy 28*

15:38 hrs IST: A boundary every over and singles. Looks a great strategy from the hosts. They just need to keep it going. A couple of quick wickets can change things drastically. England are 55/1 after 9 overs. Dwaine Pretorius comes into the attack.

15:34 hrs IST: FOUR! Slower delivery from Ngidi, Roy gets on front foot and hits it through extra cover. Both Roy and Root into 20s. England are 49/1 after 8 overs. Rabada again.

15:29 hrs IST: Solid start from Rabada, just four runs off his first over. STAT ATTACK - Rabada has dismissed Roy three times in ODIs. England are 43/1 after 7 overs.

15:25 hrs IST: Ngidi has struggled to get going so far. Gets smacked for another boundary, this time by Roy. England are 39/1 after 6 overs. Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack.

15:20 hrs IST: Expensive over from Tahir, two boundaries off it. England have started to accelerate and this is where South Africa need to strike. England are 29/1 after 5 overs. Ngidi to continue.

15:16 hrs IST: FOUR! Short of a length delivery from Ngidi, Root gets into position early and pulls it away through square leg for his second boundary. Just five runs off the over despite the boundary. England are 16/1 after 4 overs.

15:12 hrs IST: Another tidy over from the leggie. Only four runs off it. England are 11/1 after 3 overs.

15:09 hrs IST: FOUR! Overpitched from Ngidi and Root hits it through extra cover for the first boundary of the day. The England vice-captain takes a single off the last ball to keep strike. England are 7/1 after 2 overs. Tahir to continue.

15:05 hrs IST: Excellent start from Tahir. Just what Du Plessis would have hoped for. England are 1/1 after the first over. Lungi Ngidi comes into the attack.

15:03 hrs IST: OUT! A golden duck for Bairstow as Tahir has his first wicket. Hint of turn and it is enough to find the edge. Good catch from wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. Joe Root comes to the crease.

15:01 hrs IST: Straightaway, Roy off the mark with a single towards mid-off.

15:00 hrs IST: And South Africa to start with spin. Imran Tahir to bowl the first over of the tournament. Surprising move from Du Plessis. Jason Roy on strike.

14:38 hrs IST: Playing XIs

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid 14:33 hrs IST: South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field. 14:20 hrs IST: We'll have the toss in a short while. 14:18 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the opening game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between England and South Africa. Promises to be an exciting contest!

Morgan's England are the favourites to be crowned champions for the first time and will be expected to demonstrate their skills. South Africa are also aiming to win the tournament for the first time.

England’s transformation in ODIs has been since their horrendous show in the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Morgan's men have climbed to the top of the ODI rankings and have twice set a record for the highest ODI total, which now stands at 481/6 against Australia.

South Africa, captained by Faf du Plessis, are without retired star batsman AB de Villiers and a lot will depend on how Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla bat if South Africa are to post a big total.

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead their pace attack in the absence of Steyn.