Elections

Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Public Meeting In Andhra Today

Elections 2024 LIVE News: With an overall voter turnout of approximately 62.82 percent, the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission, Assam recorded the highest turnout at 75.01 percent and Maharashtra the lowest at 54.09 percent. Today, PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and a roadshow at Vijayawada in NTR district. To stay updated with election-related daily news, keep following Outlook.

Jheelum Basu
Jheelum Basu
8 May 2024
8 May 2024
PM Narendra Modi holding a roadshow | PTI

BJP Wants To Win 400-Plus Seats To Change Constitution: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed the BJP-led NDA wants a 400-plus seat mandate so that they can change the Constitution.

"For them (BJP) the Constitution of India is a burden. They think why should they follow the Constitution written by a Dalit? They want 400-plus seats so that they can change the Constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar," Thackeray claimed.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Final Voter Turnout Numbers

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), nearly 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories.

Assam recorded the highest turnout at 81.71 per cent followed by West Bengal at 76.52 per cent and Goa at 75.20 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh witnessed the lowest at 57.34 per cent, with Bihar at 58.18 per cent, Gujarat at 59.51 per cent and Maharashtra at 61.44 per cent doing slightly better, according to the figures from the Election Commission at 12.15 am.

The overall voting percentage was 64.58 per cent. According to the EC, the figures are an "approximate trend" and are likely to rise as data is being collected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Top) And Union Home Minister Amit Shah | - PTI
Phase 3 Voting: 62.82% Turnout, Shah Among Contenders, Modi, Kharge Cast Vote; Bengal Sees Violence | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Bus Carrying EVMs Catches Fire

A bus carrying polling officials and electronic voting machines caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, causing damage to a few EVMs, according to a senior official.

The fire broke out because of a spark in the bus, but no one suffered any injuries in the incident, the collector said.

However, no polling staff and the driver of the bus suffered any injury in the incident, Betul Collector Narendra Suryavanshi told PTI over the phone.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Meeting, Roadshow Today 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address an election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and hold a roadshow at Vijayawada in NTR district.

The meeting is scheduled around 2 pm at Kaliri near Rajampeta while the roadshow is expected to commence around 5 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada.

(PTI Inputs)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Points

On Tuesday, the third phase of the high-octane Lok Sabha polls concluded with an overall voter turnout of approximately 62.82 per cent, according to the Election Commission. Polling took place at 93 constituencies across 11 states and UTs. The fourth phase of polling is scheduled on May 13 when 96 constituencies across 10 states will undergo polling.

The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

  • Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs (concluded)

  • Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - (concluded)

  • Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - (concluded)

  • Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs

  • Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs

  • Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs

  • Phase 7/June 1 -  8 states/UTs

