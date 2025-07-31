Cricket

India vs England 5th Test Day 1: Nair 52* Takes IND To 204/6

India managed to reach 204/6 at stumps on the opening day of the fifth Test against England at the Oval in London. Karun Nair was the star for India with a brilliant unbeaten half-century, his first since 2016. Sai Sudharsan scored 38 while captain Shubman Gill got 21 before getting run out on a poor call by himself. Gus Atkinson picked up two wickets for England and Josh Tongue too got a couple of scalps.