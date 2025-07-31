Cricket

India vs England 5th Test Day 1: Nair 52* Takes IND To 204/6

India managed to reach 204/6 at stumps on the opening day of the fifth Test against England at the Oval in London. Karun Nair was the star for India with a brilliant unbeaten half-century, his first since 2016. Sai Sudharsan scored 38 while captain Shubman Gill got 21 before getting run out on a poor call by himself. Gus Atkinson picked up two wickets for England and Josh Tongue too got a couple of scalps.

India's tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Karun Nair
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

London: India's Karun Nair interacts with England's Joe Root after end of play on the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at The Oval, in London, England.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: England team
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England team stand for the national anthem on the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: KL Rahul
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Gus Atkinson
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Gus Atkinson appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Yashasvi Jaiswal
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Sai Sudharsan
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: KL Rahul
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's KL Rahul bowled out by England's Chris Woakes during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Chris Woakes
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Chris Woakes, right, celebrates with England's captain Ollie Pope after the dismissal of India's KL Rahul during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Sai Sudharsan
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Sai Sudharsan, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill celebrate a for during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Dark clouds
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Dark clouds hover over the sky as flood lights on during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: 2
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Fans stand with umbrella after heavy rain stopped play during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: 3
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

An official inspects the field during rain stopped play during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Jamie Overton
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Jamie Overton bowls a delivery during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Shubman Gill
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Shubman Gill
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's captain Shubman Gill run out during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England team celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Shubman Gill during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Shubman Gill
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Sai Sudharsan
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Sai Sudharsan, middle, and England's Joe Root, right, leave the ground after rain stopped play during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: rain delay
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Groundsmen cover the pitch to protect from rain during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Sai Sudharsan
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England team celebrates the dismissal of India's Sai Sudharsan during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Karun Nair
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Karun Nair plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Ravindra Jadeja
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Karun Nair
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Karun Nair celebrates his half century during the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at The Oval, in London, England.

Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 1 at The Kia Oval: Chris Woakes
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A medical staff helps England's Chris Woakes after he injured during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

