London: India's Karun Nair interacts with England's Joe Root after end of play on the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at The Oval, in London, England.
England team stand for the national anthem on the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Gus Atkinson appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's KL Rahul bowled out by England's Chris Woakes during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Chris Woakes, right, celebrates with England's captain Ollie Pope after the dismissal of India's KL Rahul during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Sai Sudharsan, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill celebrate a for during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Dark clouds hover over the sky as flood lights on during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Fans stand with umbrella after heavy rain stopped play during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
An official inspects the field during rain stopped play during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Jamie Overton bowls a delivery during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's captain Shubman Gill run out during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England team celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Shubman Gill during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Sai Sudharsan, middle, and England's Joe Root, right, leave the ground after rain stopped play during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Groundsmen cover the pitch to protect from rain during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England team celebrates the dismissal of India's Sai Sudharsan during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Karun Nair plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Karun Nair celebrates his half century during the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at The Oval, in London, England.
A medical staff helps England's Chris Woakes after he injured during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.