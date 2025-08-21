Both houses of the parliament reconvened at 11 AM on Thursday
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die
The Rajya Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025
Both houses of the parliament reconvened at 11 AM on Thursday, the last day of the 21-day long Monsoon session. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla lamenting the conduct of Opposition members during the Session.
The house met again at 12 P.M. where Om Birla asserted that during the entire session, repeated efforts were made to disrupt the proceedings. He said it was time for introspection for all as not much discussion could take place during the month-long session.
He eventually adjourned sine die after a few minutes blaming the opposition for “low productivity”. The opposition had continued its demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present for the last day of the session.
The Rajya Sabha, however, was adjourned till 2 P.M. as protests due to the speaker not accepting adjournment notices erupted in the house. After resuming, the upper house passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 without any debate. The Rajya Sabha was also then adjourned sine die with Deputy Chairman Harivansh regretting that repeated disruptions deprived the House of meaningful discussion on various matters of public importance.
The Rajya Sabha had the Question Hour, consideration of any business entered in the Revised List of Business for Wednesday and not concluded on that day, and Private Members’ Business listed for the day.
Union Minister Amit on Wednesday had presented three new bills allowing the removal of elected representatives arrested on serious criminal charges and held in custody without bail for more than 30 days.
The Lok Sabha also passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, by a voice vote on Wednesday. The Bill seeks “to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games”, targeting firms that offer fantasy sports and card games where users can deposit and risk money.
