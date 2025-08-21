The Rajya Sabha, however, was adjourned till 2 P.M. as protests due to the speaker not accepting adjournment notices erupted in the house. After resuming, the upper house passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 without any debate. The Rajya Sabha was also then adjourned sine die with Deputy Chairman Harivansh regretting that repeated disruptions deprived the House of meaningful discussion on various matters of public importance.