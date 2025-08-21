Parliament Monsoon Session Day 21: Both Houses Adjourned Sine Die, RS Passes Online Gaming Bill

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla lamenting the conduct of Opposition members during the Session.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monsoon session parliament last day
Parliament Photo: |Photi- PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Both houses of the parliament reconvened at 11 AM on Thursday

  • The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die

  • The Rajya Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

Both houses of the parliament reconvened at 11 AM on Thursday, the last day of the 21-day long Monsoon session. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla lamenting the conduct of Opposition members during the Session. 

The house met again at 12 P.M. where Om Birla asserted that during the entire session, repeated efforts were made to disrupt the proceedings. He said it was time for introspection for all as not much discussion could take place during the month-long session.

He eventually adjourned sine die after a few minutes blaming the opposition for “low productivity”. The opposition had continued its demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present for the last day of the session. 

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 8 - -PTI
Parliament Monsoon Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till Tomorrow; Amit Shah Says, 'Hindus Can Never Be Terrorists'

BY Outlook News Desk

The Rajya Sabha, however, was adjourned till 2 P.M. as protests due to the speaker not accepting adjournment notices erupted in the house. After resuming, the upper house passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 without any debate. The Rajya Sabha was also then adjourned sine die with Deputy Chairman Harivansh regretting that repeated disruptions deprived the House of meaningful discussion on various matters of public importance.

The Rajya Sabha had the Question Hour, consideration of any business entered in the Revised List of Business for Wednesday and not concluded on that day, and Private Members’ Business listed for the day. 

Union Minister Amit on Wednesday had presented three new bills allowing the removal of elected representatives arrested on serious criminal charges and held in custody without bail for more than 30 days.

The Lok Sabha also passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, by a voice vote on Wednesday. The Bill seeks “to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games”, targeting firms that offer fantasy sports and card games where users can deposit and risk money. 

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan