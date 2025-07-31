National

Day In Pics: July 31, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 31, 2025

Updated on:
Malegaon Blast case: Court acquits all 7 accused
Malegaon Blast case: Court acquits all 7 accused | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who was an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, interacts with the media, in Mumbai. A special court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the case, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

House collapse in Bengaluru
House collapse in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a portion of a building collapsed at Sampangi Rama Nagar, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Kavi Subhash Metro station shuts
Kavi Subhash Metro station shuts | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Kavi Subhash Metro station shuts for the next few months for repair and reconstruction after cracks develop in the structure, in Kolkata.

Chitrakote Waterfall after monsoon rain in Bastar
Chitrakote Waterfall after monsoon rain in Bastar | Photo: PTI

A man stands near the Chitrakote Falls as the Indravati river flows in spate after heavy rainfall, in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh.

Panamas Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs in India
Panama's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs in India | Photo: @MEAIndia on X via PTI

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama Carlos Arturo Hoyos and Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal during delegation level talks, in New Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan on T 5458
Amitabh Bachchan on T 5458 | Photo: @SrBachchan on X via PTI

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, T 5458.

Congress protest in Kolkata
Congress protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress members take part in a protest rally from Jorasanko Thakur Bari to college street against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, in Kolkata.

Bhupendra Patel meets Nepal delegation
Bhupendra Patel meets Nepal delegation | Photo: PTI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a delegation of Members of Parliament from Nepal and leaders from 8 different political parties, during a meeting, in Gandhinagar.

SBK Singh takes over as Delhi Police chief
SBK Singh takes over as Delhi Police chief | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Senior IPS officer S B K Singh takes charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police, in New Delhi.

BJYM protest in Kolkata
BJYM protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members stage a demonstration against the alleged remarks by Trinamool Congress leaders on the gang rape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Udham Singhs death anniversary - Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Udham Singh's death anniversary | Photo: @BhagwantMann on X via PTI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a visit at the museum at Shaheed Udham Singh memorial in Sunam on his 86th death anniversary, in Sangrur district of Punjab.

Yogi Adityanath in Chitrakoot
Yogi Adityanath in Chitrakoot | Photo: @myogiadityanath on X via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveils the statue of Goswami Tulsidas on the latter's birth anniversary, in Chitrakoot.

Monsoon session of Parliament- Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Chitrakote waterfall in Bastar
Chitrakote waterfall in Bastar | Photo: PTI

The Indravati river flows in spate after rainfall, at Chitrakote waterfall, in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh.

