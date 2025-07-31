Day In Pics: July 31, 2025

Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who was an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, interacts with the media, in Mumbai. A special court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the case, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a building collapsed at Sampangi Rama Nagar, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Kavi Subhash Metro station shuts for the next few months for repair and reconstruction after cracks develop in the structure, in Kolkata.
A man stands near the Chitrakote Falls as the Indravati river flows in spate after heavy rainfall, in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh.
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama Carlos Arturo Hoyos and Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal during delegation level talks, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, T 5458.
Congress members take part in a protest rally from Jorasanko Thakur Bari to college street against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, in Kolkata.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a delegation of Members of Parliament from Nepal and leaders from 8 different political parties, during a meeting, in Gandhinagar.
Senior IPS officer S B K Singh takes charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police, in New Delhi.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members stage a demonstration against the alleged remarks by Trinamool Congress leaders on the gang rape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a visit at the museum at Shaheed Udham Singh memorial in Sunam on his 86th death anniversary, in Sangrur district of Punjab.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveils the statue of Goswami Tulsidas on the latter's birth anniversary, in Chitrakoot.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
