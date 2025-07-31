Football

Lionesses Celebrate UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Triumph At Buckingham Palace

The Lionesses are heading back home to celebrate. England successfully defended its Women’s European Championship title by beating world champion Spain in a shootout in the final in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. After becoming the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil, the squad will celebrate its victory with a trip to Downing Street later on Monday. Celebrations will continue on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade in central London, ending with a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_1
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's soccer player Chloe Kelly gestures while addressing fans next to sports presenter and former soccer player Alex Scott, left, during a homecoming victory parade and celebration outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.

2/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_3
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

England's soccer players celebrate with fans during a ceremony on a stage in front of Buckingham Palace in central London after their victory in the Women's EURO 2025 final.

3/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_Sarina Wiegman
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's soccer head coach Sarina Wiegman dances with singer Burna Boy, right, during a homecoming victory parade and celebration outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.

4/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_4
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's soccer players on a stage celebrate with thousands of fans during a homecoming victory parade and celebration outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.

5/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_5
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: Adam Davy, Pool Photo via AP

England players celebrate in central London after their victory in the Women's EURO 2025 final.

6/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_9
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's soccer team captain Leah Williamson lifts the trophy with her teammates on a stage celebrating with thousands of fans during a homecoming victory parade and celebration outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.

7/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_England fans
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP

England fans gather on the Mall leading to the Victoria Memorial during a Homecoming Victory Parade in London two days after England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025.

8/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's soccer players Georgia Stanway, goalkeeper Khiara Keating, head coach Sarina Wiegman, Chloe Kelly, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alessia Russo and Beth Mead, from left to right, take pictures and wave to fans during a homecoming victory parade and celebration on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.

9/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_7
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP

Fans gather during a Homecoming Victory Parade in London two days after England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025.

10/10
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade outside Buckingham Palace in London_8
England Soccer Euro 2025 Victory Parade | Photo: AP/Joanna Chan

England fans celebrate during an open-top bus procession and ceremony in central London after England's victory in the Women's EURO 2025 final.

