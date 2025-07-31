England's soccer player Chloe Kelly gestures while addressing fans next to sports presenter and former soccer player Alex Scott, left, during a homecoming victory parade and celebration outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.
England's soccer players celebrate with fans during a ceremony on a stage in front of Buckingham Palace in central London after their victory in the Women's EURO 2025 final.
England's soccer head coach Sarina Wiegman dances with singer Burna Boy, right, during a homecoming victory parade and celebration outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.
England's soccer players on a stage celebrate with thousands of fans during a homecoming victory parade and celebration outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.
England players celebrate in central London after their victory in the Women's EURO 2025 final.
England's soccer team captain Leah Williamson lifts the trophy with her teammates on a stage celebrating with thousands of fans during a homecoming victory parade and celebration outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.
England fans gather on the Mall leading to the Victoria Memorial during a Homecoming Victory Parade in London two days after England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025.
England's soccer players Georgia Stanway, goalkeeper Khiara Keating, head coach Sarina Wiegman, Chloe Kelly, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alessia Russo and Beth Mead, from left to right, take pictures and wave to fans during a homecoming victory parade and celebration on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London, after winning the Women's Euro 2025.
Fans gather during a Homecoming Victory Parade in London two days after England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025.
England fans celebrate during an open-top bus procession and ceremony in central London after England's victory in the Women's EURO 2025 final.