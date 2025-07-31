Football

Lionesses Celebrate UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Triumph At Buckingham Palace

The Lionesses are heading back home to celebrate. England successfully defended its Women’s European Championship title by beating world champion Spain in a shootout in the final in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. After becoming the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil, the squad will celebrate its victory with a trip to Downing Street later on Monday. Celebrations will continue on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade in central London, ending with a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.