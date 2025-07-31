Football

PL Summer Series: Man United Beat Bournemouth 4-1 In Chicago

Premier League side Manchester United defeated fellow PL side Bournemouth at the Soldier Field in the Premier League Summer Series. The Red Devils registered a 4-1 win and take home the coveted competition. Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Ethan Williams all were on target for United as Ruben Amorim’s men coasted to a 4-1 win over the Cherries. New recruit Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha did not feature.