Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu, left, celebrates with forward Rasmus Højlund, center, and defender Leny Yoro after scoring a goal during the first half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game against the Bournemouth in Chicago.
Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund, left, and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi battle for the ball during the first half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game in Chicago.
Manchester United's Chido Obi, left, and Bournemouth defender James Hill battle for the ball during the second half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game in Chicago.
Manchester United fans take selfie as they watch during the first half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game between the Bournemouth and the Manchester United in Chicago.
Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte (25) controls the ball past Bournemouth defenders during the second half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game in Chicago.
Bournemouth defender James Hill, left, takes Manchester United's Diego Leon during the second half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game in Chicago.
Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo (16) and Bournemouth defender Julio Soler battle for the ball during the first half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game in Chicago.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, left, controls the ball against Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi during the first half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game in Chicago.
Bournemouth's Philip Billing (29) controls the ball against Manchester United defender Harry Maguire during the first half of the Premier League Summer Series soccer game in Chicago.
Manchester United players pose for photos before the Premier League Summer Series soccer game against the Bournemouth in Chicago.