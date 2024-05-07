Phase 3 Voting: 62.82% Turnout, Shah Among Contenders, Modi, Kharge Cast Vote; Bengal Sees Violence | Key Points

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 | KEY POINTS

Voter Turnout In States/UTs In Third Phase

Assam - 75.01 percent

Bihar - 56.55 percent

Chhattisgarh - 66.99 percent

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu - 65.23 percent

Goa - 74.07 percent

Gujarat - 56.34 percent

Karnataka - 67.08 percent

Madhya Pradesh - 68.82 percent

Maharashtra - 54.09 percent

Uttar Pradesh - 57.21 percent

West Bengal - 73.93 percent

Halfway Mark

Today's election brings to an end polling on more than half of the 543 parliamentary seats, potentially indicating a verdict from the country. The BJP has won the Surat seat unopposed, following the rejection of the Congress candidate's nomination and the withdrawal of other contenders.

The first two phases of elections were held on April 19 and 26. Overall, voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

