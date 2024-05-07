Election Commission Asks X To Take Down 'Objectionable Post' By Karnataka BJP

"I am directed to inform that the post of 'BJP4Karnataka' is violative of extant legal framework. An FIR has already been registered in the matter. It is further brought to your notice that Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka through Cyber Crime Division, Bengaluru has already directed X on 05.05.2024 to take down the objectionable post. However, the post has not been taken down yet," the letter by poll panel read.