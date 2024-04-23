‘Modi-fication’ to ‘Messianic Spell’: How World Media Sees PM Modi’s Bid For A Third Term in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

“Modi Calls Muslims ‘Infiltrators’ Who Would Take India’s Wealth” - The New York Times

This report by The New York Times follows Modi’s speech at Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, where he alleged the opposition Congress had promised to redistribute people’s wealth among Muslims. The report says the “direct language” used by the PM comes as a contrast to the image he presents on the world stage.

"With democracy under threat in Narendra Modi’s India, how free and fair will this year’s election be?" - The Conversation, Australian Research Council

This report published just days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections highlights the growing need for a level playing field to conduct free and fair elections. Referring to Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, freezing of Congress’ assets and the funding received by the ruling party under the electoral bonds scheme, the article talks about the decline of democratic processes in the world’s largest democracy.