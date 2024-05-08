How Many Bags Of Black Money Taken From Ambani-Adani: PM Modi's Renewed Attack On Rahul Gandhi

Urging Gandhi to disclose the type of deal Congress has with Ambani-Adani the prime minister continued, "What deal has been made that you have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani overnight? For five years, you abused Ambani-Adani, and [now you] stopped overnight. That means you have got something. You will have to answer to the people of the country on this,” he PM Modi further added without taking Gandhi's name.