How Many Bags Of Black Money Taken From Ambani-Adani: PM Modi's Renewed Attack On Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Karimganj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenged him to disclose "the amount of money he received from Ambani-Adani' in the election season as the prime minister wondered why the Congress MP suddenly stopped raising voice against “Ambani-Adani” ever since the Lok Sabha elections were announced.
What all did PM Modi say?
Referring to the 2019 poll-time controversy over the delivery of Rafale fighter jets from France, PM Modi said, “You must have seen that the Congress' shehzada [prince], for the past five years, had been chanting ‘five businessmen, five businessmen’…Ever since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started a new chant,”
Advertisement
“Then he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from the land of Telangana today: how much has the shehzada taken from Ambani-Adani this election? How many bags of black money has he got? Has a tempo filled with notes reached the Congress?"
Urging Gandhi to disclose the type of deal Congress has with Ambani-Adani the prime minister continued, "What deal has been made that you have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani overnight? For five years, you abused Ambani-Adani, and [now you] stopped overnight. That means you have got something. You will have to answer to the people of the country on this,” he PM Modi further added without taking Gandhi's name.
Advertisement
Further intensifying the attack on the Opposition party, PM Modi also said: “The only glue that binds Congress and BRS [Bharat Rashtra Samithi] together is of corruption. Appeasement politics is their agenda. Congress and BRS follow the ‘zero governance model’. Therefore, we need to save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of these parties.”