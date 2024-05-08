Elections

How Many Bags Of Black Money Taken From Ambani-Adani: PM Modi's Renewed Attack On Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi came today as he wondered why the Congress MP suddenly stopped raising his voice against 'Ambani-Adani. ever since the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

Advertisement

PTI
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

While addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Karimganj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenged him to disclose "the amount of money he received from Ambani-Adani' in the election season as the prime minister wondered why the Congress MP suddenly stopped raising voice against “Ambani-Adani” ever since the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

What all did PM Modi say?

Referring to the 2019 poll-time controversy over the delivery of Rafale fighter jets from France, PM Modi said, “You must have seen that the Congress' shehzada [prince], for the past five years, had been chanting ‘five businessmen, five businessmen’…Ever since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started a new chant,”

Advertisement

“Then he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from the land of Telangana today: how much has the shehzada taken from Ambani-Adani this election? How many bags of black money has he got? Has a tempo filled with notes reached the Congress?"

Urging Gandhi to disclose the type of deal Congress has with Ambani-Adani the prime minister continued, "What deal has been made that you have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani overnight? For five years, you abused Ambani-Adani, and [now you] stopped overnight. That means you have got something. You will have to answer to the people of the country on this,” he PM Modi further added without taking Gandhi's name.

Advertisement

Further intensifying the attack on the Opposition party, PM Modi also said: “The only glue that binds Congress and BRS [Bharat Rashtra Samithi] together is of corruption. Appeasement politics is their agenda. Congress and BRS follow the ‘zero governance model’. Therefore, we need to save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of these parties.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy 'Scam': Delhi HC Grants More Time To ED, CBI To Respond To Sisodia's Bail Pleas
  2. 'People In South Look Like Africans...': Sam Pitroda Describes How Indians Look, Stirs Row
  3. Malayalam Channel Cameraman Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala
  4. Noida: Girl Gets Attacked By Dog In Lift Of Housing Society | On Cam
  5. Kerala Airports See Passengers Protest Against AI Express' Last-Minute Cancellations
Entertainment News
  1. 'Piku' Turns 9: Deepika Padukone Remembers Late Irrfan Khan In An Adorable BTS Pic; Shares Interesting Anecdote Related To Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Ian Gelder Dies At 74: 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Passes Away Due To Bile Duct Cancer
  3. Did Stray Kids' Bang Chan Take A Swipe At Rude Paparazzi Behaviour After Met Gala Attendance? Here's What He Said
  4. Confirmed: Huma Qureshi Joins Cast Of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Reunites With Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi
  5. 'Love You Forever': Varun Dhawan Shares The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Wife Natasha Dalal
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoff Semis: Thunder Pull Away From Mavericks; Celtics Rout Cavaliers In Opener
  2. IPL 2024: Hayden Praises Samson's Performance, Applauds His Mastery Over Spin and Pace
  3. Mongolia's Cricketing Journey So Far - A Nomadic Start And Few Dismal Records
  4. World Football Day: United Nations Adopts May 25 As A Day To Celebrate The Most Popular Sport
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
World News
  1. Biden, Trump Win Indiana Presidential Primaries
  2. Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!
  3. Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Can't Be Solved By Rewarding Moscow's Aggression: Italian President
  4. Indian Envoy In Canada Warns Of 'Big Red Line' On Anti-India Activities Of Sikh Separatist Groups
  5. Majority Of Indian Americans Support A 3rd Term For PM Modi: Diaspora Leader
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges