Is Isha Malviya In A Relationship With Elvish Yadav? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 17' Fame Has To Say

For those not aware, in March of this year, Elvish Yadav posted a video on his Instagram handle depicting him walking along a beach with the former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant. The two were seen holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes, filled with love. The caption roughly translates to, “Hearts do not change with time. I loved you and will always love you.” This video sparked speculation about a potential romantic involvement between the two popular personalities.