Is Isha Malviya In A Relationship With Elvish Yadav? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 17' Fame Has To Say

Isha Malviya has reacted to rumours of dating Elvish Yadav after their promotional video went viral.

Isha Malviya and Elvish Yadav Photo: X
Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya’s break-up is making headlines. While both of them are addressing their split in their own ways, amidst it all, rumours surrounding the actress dating Elvish Yadav have taken the spotlight.

But now, she has recently clarified that there is no romantic involvement between her and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav. In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, she addressed the viral romantic video featuring the two, explaining that it was merely collaboration for one of her recently released music videos.

“This was at a time when my song ‘Ve Paagala’ was released. I was promoting it. There is nothing like this. Of course, I knew Elvish but we had never met. Then I met him, we recorded a reel and did a collaboration post. That’s all,” she told Instant Bollywood in Hindi. Watch below:

For those not aware, in March of this year, Elvish Yadav posted a video on his Instagram handle depicting him walking along a beach with the former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant. The two were seen holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes, filled with love. The caption roughly translates to, “Hearts do not change with time. I loved you and will always love you.” This video sparked speculation about a potential romantic involvement between the two popular personalities.

Take a look at the video here:

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Malviya has been making headlines for her recent break-up with Samarth Jurel. The couple, who had been together since their time on the show ‘Udaariyaan,’ recently ended their relationship.

Talking about their relationship coming to an end, Jurel recently slammed her and called her an ‘opportunist.’ Meanwhile Malviya stated that she wouldn’t like to talk about it, and would much rather focus on more positive things in life.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel
'Bigg Boss 17's Samarth Jurel Opens Up On His Breakup With Isha Malviya: She Saw Me Just As An Attraction

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

