'Bigg Boss 17' Fame Samarth Jurel And Isha Malviya Have Broken Up? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya have broken up. Here's what we know.

Instagram
Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya turned heads when they appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The couple made news with their intimate moments and their fights which upped the ante on this Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Recently, the couple started trending on the internet when eagle-eyed fans saw that they were not following each other on Instagram anymore. This fuelled speculation about their breakup. While the couple has not said anything yet, a recent report confirms that they have broken up.

According to a report by News18 Showsha, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya have broken up. The news portal had reached out to Jurel’s manager who confirmed the news. His manager said, “Yes, Samarth and Isha have broken up. However, Samarth does not want to talk about it as of now.”  On the other hand, there has been no comment by Malviya or her team.

The report also mentioned that the reason for their breakup is not known yet as neither Jurel nor Malviya have commented about it. It added that the couple broke up after Holi.

Jurel and Malviya met on the sets of ‘Udaariyaan.’ The show also starred Abhishek Kumar who was previously dating Malviya. Malviya and Kumar were seen on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ where they revealed that they had broken up on a sour note. Amidst this drama, Jurel entered the show as a wild card contestant and revealed that he was Malviya’s boyfriend.

Fans had speculated that something was not right between the couple when Jurel posted a cryptic note on Valentine’s Day. He wrote about how people do not have time to meet their loved ones. Fans thought that it was a dig at Malviya. However, later he posted a picture where he was holding her hand.

