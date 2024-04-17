'Bigg Boss 17' Fame Samarth Jurel And Isha Malviya Have Broken Up? Here's What We Know

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya turned heads when they appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The couple made news with their intimate moments and their fights which upped the ante on this Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Recently, the couple started trending on the internet when eagle-eyed fans saw that they were not following each other on Instagram anymore. This fuelled speculation about their breakup. While the couple has not said anything yet, a recent report confirms that they have broken up.