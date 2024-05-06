‘Bigg Boss 17’ fame Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya became audience favourites after they made their relationship official on the show. After the show ended, multiple reports mentioned that the couple had broken up. In an earlier interview, Malviya confirmed that the relationship had ended. In a shocking revelation, Jurel has broken his silence and spilled the details.
In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Samarth Jurel opened up about his breakup with Isha Malviya. He revealed that the couple had nothing in common and he had called it off. He said, “Maine news clear ki thi media mein because the follow-unfollow news was going around for quite some time. And maine usko chhoda tha, aur wo ye bol rahi hai ki nahi pasand aaya toh chhod diya.”
Advertisement
Jurel also mentioned how Malviya’s mother had told him that she gets attracted to anyone who looks good. He continued, “Uski mom khud bolti thi mujhe, ye iska sirf attraction hai, isko koi bhi pasand aa jata hai, isko teen din mein koi bhi pasand aajata hai, sirf dekhne mein accha hona chahiye.”
It was also reported that the couple broke up because of Abhishek Kumar. The actor addressed this rumour and said that Malviya is still attached to Kumar. He said that he believed that she was just attracted to him. He added, “Abhishek ke saath bolte hai na ki, pehla pyaar jo hota hai, jo uska pehla boyfriend tha, usse attachment tha aur I think ke abhi bhi hai, dikhti hai mujhe bhi. I think main apne aap ko attraction mein count karunga, she saw me just as an attraction.”
Advertisement
On the work front, it has been speculated that Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar will be seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.'