It was also reported that the couple broke up because of Abhishek Kumar. The actor addressed this rumour and said that Malviya is still attached to Kumar. He said that he believed that she was just attracted to him. He added, “Abhishek ke saath bolte hai na ki, pehla pyaar jo hota hai, jo uska pehla boyfriend tha, usse attachment tha aur I think ke abhi bhi hai, dikhti hai mujhe bhi. I think main apne aap ko attraction mein count karunga, she saw me just as an attraction.”