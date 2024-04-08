Art & Entertainment

Isha Malviya Impresses Fans In Little Black Shimmer Dress; Says Trust Your 'Uniqueness'

The 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Isha Malviya on Monday treated her fanbase to scintillating hot pictures of herself in a little black dress.

Instagram
Isha Malviya Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is known for her work in 'Udaariyaan' shared a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen wearing a shimmering black halter neck backless dress.

She is holding a glass of wine, and posing on the bed.

For the makeup, Isha opted for -- glossy pink lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes. She styled her hair in a wet look.

The outfit was rounded off with black boots.

Isha captioned the post: "Trust that uniqueness in you!"

Fans took to the comment section and said: "Super se bhi upar."

Another user said: "Uff Uff garmi". One fan commented: "Hottie Malviya.".

On the professional front, Isha has appeared in a music video titled 'Jiya Laage Na', sung by Mohit Chauhan, and Shilpa Rao.

