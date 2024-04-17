Jurel and Kumar were seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ These two actors were seen locking horns and getting into fights on the reality show. Kumar was dating Isha Malviya when they were working on ‘Udaariyaan.’ They broke up on an ugly note and were seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ At the show, they started getting close once again. However, Jurel entered the house as a wildcard contestant and revealed that he was dating Malviya. A recent report has also revealed that Jurel and Malviya have broken up and are no longer dating each other.