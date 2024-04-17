After ‘Bigg Boss 17’ ended with a bang, reality show lovers are waiting with bated breath for the Rohit Shetty stunt show – ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ The upcoming reality show has got fans talking about it on social media. Fans have been talking about the tentative list of celebrities who will be gracing the show this season. A recent report has revealed that Samarth Jurel will be participating in this stunt show. This development comes after reports mentioned that Abhishek Kumar will also be participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Samarth Jurel will be participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ The actor has confirmed his participation. Additionally, the report also mentioned that Abhishek Kumar was skeptical about participating in this Rohit Shetty show. But now, Kumar has kept his fears aside and has confirmed his participation. The report mentioned that the stunt show will be shot in Bulgaria this time, and not Cape Town.
Jurel and Kumar were seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ These two actors were seen locking horns and getting into fights on the reality show. Kumar was dating Isha Malviya when they were working on ‘Udaariyaan.’ They broke up on an ugly note and were seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ At the show, they started getting close once again. However, Jurel entered the house as a wildcard contestant and revealed that he was dating Malviya. A recent report has also revealed that Jurel and Malviya have broken up and are no longer dating each other.
As per the report, Abhishek Kumar, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Khanzaadi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mannara Chopra, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Manasvi Mamgai, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya and Helly Shah are some of the tentative celebrities who will be seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ Jurel and Kumar have not individually confirmed their participation yet.