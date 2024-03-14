Firoza Khan, better known as Khanzaadi, turned heads when she starred in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The artist turned heads with her fashion statements and also with her relationship with co-contestant, Abhishek Kumar. Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar became good friends and slowly their friendship blossomed into something more. They confessed their feelings for each other on the show. At a recent event, Khanzaadi finally broke her silence about the rumours regarding her relationship with Kumar.