Firoza Khan, better known as Khanzaadi, turned heads when she starred in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The artist turned heads with her fashion statements and also with her relationship with co-contestant, Abhishek Kumar. Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar became good friends and slowly their friendship blossomed into something more. They confessed their feelings for each other on the show. At a recent event, Khanzaadi finally broke her silence about the rumours regarding her relationship with Kumar.
Khanzaadi was recently spotted at a college event. The video, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, shows her on the stage answering a question that was asked by a fan. The fan asked her about her bond with ‘Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar. Responding to the question, she gave a cryptic response. She said, “He’s mad, he’s cute, handsome, loveable, aggressive, and funny. It’s complicated guys, yes complicated is the right word.”
As soon as she finished her sentence, the crowd started cheering for her. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “AK and KZ are like a rollercoaster ride - crazy, fun, and full of love!” A second fan wrote, “True love is always complicated, but worth it in the end.” A third fan commented, “AK and KZ are the perfect mix of crazy, adorable, and loveable. Their love story is complicated but full of positivity and good vibes.”
While Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar did not reunite after ‘Bigg Boss 17’ came to an end, their fans have been waiting for their reunion with bated breath. Fans have taken to social media to express how much they want to see them together.