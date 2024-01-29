One of the most emotive people in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ was Abhishek Kumar, who made it till the Top 2 in the grand finale. From anger, sadness or happiness, the TV actor showcased all emotions on the national TV.

However, the trigger point for all his emotions was his ex-girlfriend and actress Isha Malviya, who time and again claimed he was a woman-beater and an aggressive person on the show. Abhishek had made it loud and clear that he took a lot of time to get over his former flame and even seeked help, for which he was mocked in the show as well by Isha and her current beau Samarth Jurel.

Now that the 105 days journey has concluded, has Abhishek come out stronger?