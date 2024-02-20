Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 17' Contestants Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra Approached For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. Reports

Reportedly, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have been roped in for Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 20, 2024

Mannara Chopra And Munawar Faruqui
Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were two of the most loved contestants on Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’. On the show, they shared a love-and-hate relationship. While Mannara made it to the Top 4 alongside names such as Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar, it was Munawar who lifted the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ trophy. 

Now, after impressing their fans with the game plan in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, we hear that Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui have been approached for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ Several media reports suggest that the makers of stunt-based reality shows are trying to rope in the two for the upcoming season. In fact, a report in Times Now suggests that both Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have already given their confirmation for the participation on the show. 

For the unversed, the stand-up comedian was finalised for Rohit Shetty's hosted reality show for the 12th season also. However, he had to back out at the end moment due to visa-related issues. Post that, he was offered ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ but he had rejected that too. Finally, he took part in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ and emerged as the winner.

Coming to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, the audience is eagerly awaiting the show. And it is said that Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Mohsin Khan among others have also been approached for it. Albeit, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. 

