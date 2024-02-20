Now, after impressing their fans with the game plan in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, we hear that Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui have been approached for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ Several media reports suggest that the makers of stunt-based reality shows are trying to rope in the two for the upcoming season. In fact, a report in Times Now suggests that both Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have already given their confirmation for the participation on the show.