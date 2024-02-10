Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Reunite With Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra At ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Reunion Party

On Friday night, ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestants got together for a star-studded reunion in Mumbai on Friday night. From Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan to other celebrities like Pooja Bhatt and Arbaaz Khan marked their attendance. However, it was actor Ankita Lokhande and businessman-husband Vicky Jain who grabbed attention at the event.

Dressed in matching blue outfits, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who often made headlines for their fights on Bigg Boss 17, arrived together and posed for the paparazzi. While Ankita adorned a blue gown with a high slit, Vicky was dressed in a denim look. In inside pictures from the bash, the two posed with other Bigg Boss 17 contestants, including Manasvi Mamgai.
Also clicked was Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who posed solo on the red carpet after being mobbed by fans. Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar were also spotted and the contestants cut a huge cake together.
Apart from the contestants, celebs such as Pooja Bhatt and Arbaaz Khan, apart from K-pop singer Aoora – who was one of the wild cards this season, were spotted at the bash.
Coming to Bigg Boss 17, the winner was standup comedian Munawar Faruqui with Abhishek Kumar being the first runner-up and Mannara Chopra in the top 3. YouTuber Arun Mashettey and actor Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5. The 17th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 15, 2023.