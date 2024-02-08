Ankita added how those fights got highlighted more because they were a married couple. “Every couple fights, just that it doesn’t come on TV, for us it did. But I have learned from Bigg Boss that we emerged stronger than all because our relationship is the same even today. I feel it has gotten better, we can understand each other better, and I have a better understanding of myself. I figured out where I went wrong. I shouldn’t have done or said a few things. I am glad all this happened in the first two years of my marriage, now I know how we have to be in the future,” Ankita signed off.