Ankita Lokhande’s journey on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ was full of controversies. The actress had major fights with her husband Vicky Jain during her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted show, and things seemed to go downhill for the couple. Not just that, their families had to intervene and make them realise how their fights were being projected on live television.
Despite that, the two did not stop and even discussed the possibility of getting a divorce. However, post the show concluded, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky have sorted out their differences, and they even said how their bond is stronger than before.
During an interview with Indian Express, the actress now mentioned how if it wasn’t for Vicky, she would have never gone on the show. She further revealed that she was offered ‘Bigg Boss’ earlier too but chose to go in the house with Vicky.
Ankita said, “I have been getting approached for Bigg Boss for many years, but I would have never gone alone. I have no regrets that I went on the show with Vicky. It is possible that individually we would have played a good game, but I have no issues with this journey. It only made our relationship stronger.”
Sharing her views on the fights they had, the actress added, “Even when we fought inside the house, initially, we didn’t realise that there was a problem because normally we are like this, we keep bickering. But when the family came on the show and told us how much we fight, is when we realised there was an issue. Vicky always tells me that you know the equation we share, so no matter who says what, it doesn’t affect us. Today we know that we are strong as a couple, there are ups and downs, but which couple does not have fights?”
Ankita added how those fights got highlighted more because they were a married couple. “Every couple fights, just that it doesn’t come on TV, for us it did. But I have learned from Bigg Boss that we emerged stronger than all because our relationship is the same even today. I feel it has gotten better, we can understand each other better, and I have a better understanding of myself. I figured out where I went wrong. I shouldn’t have done or said a few things. I am glad all this happened in the first two years of my marriage, now I know how we have to be in the future,” Ankita signed off.
Ankita Lokhande stood at the fourth position on ‘Bigg Boss 17’. She and Vicky are currently on a vacation in Jaipur.