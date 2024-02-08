It’s well known that real-life couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, were contestants of the popular-controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ What’s more intriguing is that the two are known for their fights in the Bigg Boss House. Their arguments, near-slap incidents also escalated to talks of divorce on the show.
For those unfamiliar, Ankita had previously suggested taking a break or seeking a divorce from her marriage with businessman-husband Vicky Jain, which took the show’s viewers and their families by surprise. Now, in a conversation with PTI, she provided clarification, and admitted that she should have been more sensible. She went on to express that she believes her relationship with her husband has strengthened after all the ups and downs they faced while on the show.
Advertisement
The ‘Pavitra Rishtaa’ actress said, “We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest), and it was taken seriously. I’m not sensible, and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I’m in front of the camera. I’m still learning. If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight.”
Advertisement
“The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen in case of other normal couples. But because of all this, our relationship has become stronger. I could understand where I was going wrong and he could understand where he was going wrong. We are stronger than before,” she continued.
Advertisement
While they were on the recently-concluded show, they were judged for their relationship and how they behaved with each other. The show, which ran from October 15, 2023 till January 28, 2024, saw many of their fights, which even the in-house contestants, were not happy with.
Advertisement
The couple, after being in a relationship for almost two years, tied the knot in December 2021.
As for the Salman Khan-hosted show, despite huge individual fan following, Vicky and Ankita concluded the show at 6th and 4th places respectively, with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui taking home the winner title of the show.