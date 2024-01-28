'Bigg Boss 17' which premiered on Colors TV on October 15, 2023, finally came to an end on Sunday, January 28. 'Bigg Boss 17's grand finale was a star-studded evening. Out of 21, only five contestants were in the final race. Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty were the contenders for the Bigg Boss 17 winner's trophy. Finally, Munawar Faruqui lifted the 'BB 17' trophy. Salman Khan announced the winner of 'Bigg Boss 17'.
'Bigg Boss 17' Winner: Munawar Faruqui Lifts The Trophy Of Salman Khan-Hosted Show
'Bigg Boss 17' Winner: Munawar Faruqui finally takes home the coveted trophy of the season. Abhishek Kumar became the first runner-up while Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of the reality show.
Apart from the trophy, Munawar took home Rs 50 lakh prize money and a Hyundai Creta car.
By profession, Munawar is a stand-up comedian, YouTuber and rapper. He was also the winner of the Kangana Ranaut-hoster show 'Lock Upp 1'
Celebs showed their support for Munawar Faruqui and felt that he deserved to win 'Bigg Boss 17'. From Badshah, Vir Das and Raftaar to Jacqueline Fernandez and Aly Goni, several celebs supported Munawar.
The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 17' saw comedienne Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and Krushna Abhishek among others. Former 'BB 17' contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others also joined host Salman Khan and the finalists of the seventh season of 'Bigg Boss'. Abdu Rozik and Sana Khan also graced the night.
Also, Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan were invited as special guests for the 'Bigg Boss 17' grand finale.
Arun Mashetty was the first contestant to be evicted while Ankita was the second to be eliminated from the house. Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up while Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up of the reality show.
The finale episode was live-streamed on the JioCinema app and aired live on Colours TV.