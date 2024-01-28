'Bigg Boss 17' which premiered on Colors TV on October 15, 2023, finally came to an end on Sunday, January 28. 'Bigg Boss 17's grand finale was a star-studded evening. Out of 21, only five contestants were in the final race. Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty were the contenders for the Bigg Boss 17 winner's trophy. Finally, Munawar Faruqui lifted the 'BB 17' trophy. Salman Khan announced the winner of 'Bigg Boss 17'.