'Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra Says She Will Not Keep In Touch With Vicky Jain, Reveals Ankita Lokhande Scolded Her

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mannara Chopra opened up on why she has not kept in touch with Vicky Jain after ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ She recalled an incident when Ankita Lokhande had scolded her for her growing friendship with Vicky. She said, “I will not message him because Vicky knows that I am hesitant. Once Ankita scolded me to not create problems between them, and I was taken aback. After this, Vicky tried to cheer me up, but I refused to talk to him because I felt ashamed. He knows that in real life things would be like that, so me contacting him might not look nice. If they want to keep in touch, I will be happy.”