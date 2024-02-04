'Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra Says She Will Not Keep In Touch With Vicky Jain, Reveals Ankita Lokhande Scolded Her

While actor Mannara Chopra did not win the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ trophy, she emerged as the audience favourite. Avid watchers of the reality show would recollect how Mannara and Ankita Lokhande would not get along because the latter would get affected by her friendship with Vicky Jain. In a recent interview, Mannara said that she would not keep in touch with Vicky and also revealed the reason behind her decision.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mannara Chopra opened up on why she has not kept in touch with Vicky Jain after ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ She recalled an incident when Ankita Lokhande had scolded her for her growing friendship with Vicky. She said, “I will not message him because Vicky knows that I am hesitant. Once Ankita scolded me to not create problems between them, and I was taken aback. After this, Vicky tried to cheer me up, but I refused to talk to him because I felt ashamed. He knows that in real life things would be like that, so me contacting him might not look nice. If they want to keep in touch, I will be happy.”
Talking about her friendship with Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra said that it was “normal” and there was nothing wrong with it. She said, “I think our friendship was very normal… But if someone has a problem and they are not even telling me about it, how would I know if there was a problem? I was very confused. If two talkative people interact, they will keep talking. So, I don’t know what happened.”
The actor also brought up how she felt that she was targeted at the press conference that took place in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ She mentioned that she felt that she was asked targeted questions. Mannara Chopra made it to the top five in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ and she emerged as the second runner-up.