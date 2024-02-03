‘Bigg Boss 17’ is freshly over and it appears that the contestants who appeared on it are still reminiscing about the days and moments they spent there. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ saw many arguments, fights, and disagreements, and to an extent, some seemingly physical threats.
'Bigg Boss 17': Vicky Jain Addresses Infamous Near-Slap Incident With Ankita Lokhande, Says Gesture Meant Nothing
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, one of the most popular contestants, Vicky Jain, addressed the viral moment where he seemed as if he was about to slap fellow contestant and real-life wife, Ankita Lokhande. The couple, participants on the reality show, initially had a positive journey that later turned tumultuous with fights and discussions of divorce. He explained that the threatening gesture absolutely meant nothing.
While he admitted that the moment looked intense, his intention was to never raise his hand at her. “When I look back at the clip today, it does come across as a harsh gesture. But seriously, I said even that time that after you are educated, after you have reached a certain point in life, you become a very sorted person. These things are not in our system to react like that. I have had big fights with everyone there but I have never been abused, I always followed the conduct. I have always been in charge of my emotions, and I have proved it,” he said.
Vicky Jain went on to add, “It wasn’t a ‘one place I have gone wrong’ situation. The gesture meant nothing, and Ankita and I know that. We are so strong with our things (our bond), we know that whatever we said in the circumstances that we were in, we don’t even have to revisit and clarify to each other. Our relationship is so strong that we can allow each other to act in a certain way and let you be a total individual.”
He clarified that as a couple participating in the reality show, their role was to articulate their individual perspectives and express their thoughts as they deemed fit. Right from the beginning of the show, Vicky revealed that they had mutually decided to approach the show as two separate individuals and were steadfast in doing that itself.
Vicky and Ankita concluded the show with 6th and 4th positions, respectively.