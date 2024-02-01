Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Mannara Chopra, was recently seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17’. While she did not win the show, she emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the reality show. She made her way to the top five and was eliminated from the race towards the end. After her ‘Bigg Boss’ journey, an old ad of her along with Priyanka Chopra is going viral on social media.
Old Advertisement Of Mannara Chopra With Cousin Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral; Fans Are In Awe
After Mannara Chopra's stint in 'Bigg Boss 17,' an old advertisement of her with Priyanka Chopra has gone viral. Fans are amazed at how far Mannara has come in her career.
The advertisement shows Priyanka Chopra with Mannara Chopra. The commercial is for a hair oil brand. In the ad, Priyanka Chopra is talking about her hair. On the other hand, Mannara looks amazed and in awe of her hair. There are two shots of her in the ad. One is a close-up shot which shows her face in focus. The other one is a full-length shot where Priyanka Chopra is in focus and Mannara is standing behind her on a stage. She can be spotted in an embellished dress. It is believed that the ad was shot a decade ago.
Take a look at the viral advertisement that features Mannara and Priyanka.
Reacting to the commercial, one Instagram user wrote, “As Salman said, no comparison with Chopras.” A second user commented, “I think Priyanka n hi iseh kaam dilaaya h har jgh sath (I think Priyanka has got Mannara project offers)” A third user mentioned, “She is learning from her legend sister.”
Following the ‘Bigg Boss’ journey, Mannara Chopra revealed that she had talked to Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas. She said that Priyanka offered to give something to her. But Mannara decided to opt for clothes over cash from her sister and brother-in-law. Mannara lost to standup comedian Munawar Faruqui who emerged as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17.’