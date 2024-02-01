The advertisement shows Priyanka Chopra with Mannara Chopra. The commercial is for a hair oil brand. In the ad, Priyanka Chopra is talking about her hair. On the other hand, Mannara looks amazed and in awe of her hair. There are two shots of her in the ad. One is a close-up shot which shows her face in focus. The other one is a full-length shot where Priyanka Chopra is in focus and Mannara is standing behind her on a stage. She can be spotted in an embellished dress. It is believed that the ad was shot a decade ago.