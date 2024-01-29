'Bigg Boss 17' saw Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar making it to the Top 2 finalists after Mannara Chopra was shown the exit door from the final three. The cousin sister of stars Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra was evicted after a journey of 105 days in the show. Host Salman Khan even said "well played" after he took Mannara's name.
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Mannara Chopra Talks About Winner Munawar Faruqui, Says ‘He Became The Voice Of Reason For Me’
Mannara Chopra recently got candid about her journey on the show, and shared details of her bond with winner Munawar Faruqui.
After eviction, Mannara said to everyone, "Thank you for the opportunity... Back to reality but it is a very overwhelming feeling. So many memories and talks. Thank you so much. I tried (being myself)." Post her exit, Munawar Faruqui was announced as the winner, while Abhishek Kumar was placed at the second position.
After the finale shoot, the actress got candid about her journey and told India Today, "I just packed my bags and came to the show. I should have hired a PR, and a digital team and looked at everyone's social media pages. But I am so glad that people liked me and I came third, and the top one among the women in the show. I am really happy."
Her cousin Priyanka Chopra also gave her support via an Instagram story, to which Mannara reacted, "I just got to know about it and I am really happy about it. I am really thankful to Mimi didi and her little baby Malti for giving me so much love."
She also talked about her connection with Munawar Faruqu, and said, “Initially in the house, when everyone was fighting and shouting, I did not really understand what was going on. It was him, who would sit with me and explain things. He became the voice of reason for me. I felt like he was family and thus got emotionally connected to him. There's nothing more than that," said the actor.
On a final note, Mannara Chopra said that after ‘Bigg Boss 17’, she feels it is a start to her career, and thanked Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Pooja Bhatt, for encouraging her.
Mannara enjoys a fandom of more than 2.8 million on Instagram, and has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films after making her acting debut with Telugu film 'Prema Geema Jantha Nai'. Mannara made her Bollywood debut with 'Zid'.