Actress Mannara Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, was one of the most talked about ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestants. However, she lost the trophy to Munawar Faruqui, and had to settle for the second runner-up spot. The top two contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted show were Munawar and Abhishek Kumar.
Mannara Chopra Reveals She Spoke To Priyanka Chopra Post ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Says She Wanted To Send Her Cash
‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Mannara Chopra got support from her cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra.
Albeit, she found support from a lot of her fans and well-wishers, including her cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra. As soon as she walked out of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Mannara spoke to Priyanka and expressed her gratitude for her support.
Making the revelation during a recent chat with the paps outside a restaurant, Mannara shared how she spoke to Priyanka and brother-in-law Nick Jonas for a good two hours.
She said, “Priyanka told me, ‘Mujhe saari jagah tere hee tags aate jaa rahe the. Mujhe tera saara journey pata hai.’ Yeh telecast America mein nahi ho raha tha. Usne kaha pehle apna gala thik kar. Kyunki waha itna baat karna padhta hai. But she gave me a lot of good tips also. She said, ‘I am so proud of you ke tuney family ke naam pe game nahi khela. Tuney bola mere baarein mein baat karo.’ Maine bola, Haan didi. Thora mujhe awkward lag raha tha ghar ke andar family ke baare.”
Mannara also shared how Priyanka wanted to send her cash as a gift but she wanted clothes instead. She revealed, “Priyanka asked me, ‘Ab tereko gift kya chahiye? Hum tereko cash bhej rahe hai.’ I said nahi, mujhe dresses chahiye, kapde. So many interviews, so many events. Then she said, ‘Promise, hum kapde bhejenge.’ Now I am waiting ki kapde ayenge and I’ll rock!”
Meanwhile, after coming out of the house, Mannara had even told News18 that she’s extremely happy to have received Priyanka’s support. However, she had not spoken to her before entering the house. “We didn’t really speak with each other. I was in the US for a shoot, and after returning to India, I immediately landed in the Bigg Boss house. As soon as I sit in the car, I will message her. And if she’s free, I’ll talk to her, and I will thank her,” Mannara said.
She made it till the Top 3 in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ grand finale, and often found herself in trouble due to her close bond with Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain, and the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui.