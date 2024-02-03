Sunny Arya Gives A Brief Tour Of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Lavish Home In Mumbai; Calls It 'Top-Class'

Last month marked the end of ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ wherein stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui carved his name on the winner’s trophy. Despite the Salman Khan-hosted reality show coming to an end, former contestants and real-life couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande remain in the spotlight, this time due to their lavish residence in Mumbai, as captured by Sunny Aryaa, also known as Tehelka, who was also a part of the reality TV show, alongside the two.