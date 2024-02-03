Last month marked the end of ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ wherein stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui carved his name on the winner’s trophy. Despite the Salman Khan-hosted reality show coming to an end, former contestants and real-life couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande remain in the spotlight, this time due to their lavish residence in Mumbai, as captured by Sunny Aryaa, also known as Tehelka, who was also a part of the reality TV show, alongside the two.
Sunny Arya Gives A Brief Tour Of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Lavish Home In Mumbai; Calls It 'Top-Class'
The clip begins with Sunny showing a brief glimpse of the bedroom, walking around, and saying, “Abhi thoda sa dekhlo. Dekhkar dang reh jaoge. Itna bada ghar poore Mumbai mein, [Mukesh] Ambani ke baad Vicky [Jain] bhaiya ka hai. (See a little bit for now. After watching it, you will be at a loss for words. Right after Mukesh Ambani’s house, this is the most expensive house in Mumbai, and Vicky Jain owns it.)”
Sunny went on to give a glimpse of the expansive and stylish living room. The immaculate white-themed space featured a table beneath a stunning chandelier. The video also showcased a massive sofa set, covering most of the room. The lavish apartment boasts pristine white walls, complemented by decor in matching tones. Filled with rugs, upholstery, the entire house is in a limited palette of white shades.
He further said, “Aap dekh sakte ho, ghar ka ek ek naksha high level ka hai. Tagda. Zabardast. Aur aage home theatre bhi hai. Teen teen swimming pool. Saari cheezein aapko baad mein dikhaye jayegi (As you can see, each and every thing in the house is meticulously designed. Solid! Amazing! There is a home theatre, as well as, three swimming pools. All of that I will show you the next time I come here).”
Tehelka went on to say that he doesn’t want to show the whole house in one video as he believes in unfolding things slowly. So, the rest of the house will be shown in part two of the vlog.
The clip was shared along with the caption, “Tehelka Bhai visits Ankita’s house after the Bigg Boss 17 finale!”
As per various reports, the couple, who tied the knot in 2021, moved into this residence in 2022, and have been living here since.