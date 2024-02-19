Anshul Garg On ‘Halki Halki Si’ With Hina Khan And Munawar Faruqui: It’s Become A Ritual That We Do Songs With ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants

Anshul Garg from Desi Music Factory recently released the single ‘Saanware’ with ‘Bigg Boss 17’ runner ups Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. The song received a lot of love for Akhil Sachdeva’s soulful voice and the leads’ sparkling chemistry. It has been trending on charts and now, Anshul Garg is teaming up with the eventual winner of the season, Munawar Faruqui for the song ‘Halki Halki Si’. Not only that, the song also stars the runner up of ‘Bigg Boss 11’, Hina Khan.
Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt have given vocals for the song and its first look was unveiled by Anshul Garg last week. The song promises to bring out the gentle whispers of affection. The innocent chemistry between Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan has truly caught the eye of the audience. The song’s teaser will be released on February 20.
Talking about collaborating with yet another ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, Anshul Garg says, “It’s become a ritual that we do songs with the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants. And we have been delivering it for years. Our recent single ‘Saanware’ with Abhishek and Mannara has been received so well and is trending on the charts everywhere. With Munawar, we have already done a couple of songs before and both of them have done really well. We have a great bond and friendship with him. He is a great guy on and off the screen. We are really excited for this one as we have teamed up with Hina Khan as well. It has been shot really well and is sounding amazing. So, we are expecting the same success we have experienced in the past with ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants.”
Prior to this, Anshul Garg had also worked with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner, the late Siddharth Shukla on 2 songs – ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ with Neha Sharma and ‘Shona Shona’ with Shehnaaz Gill. The latter brought the fan favourite Jodi of Sidnaaz together, creating quite an uproar.
Last year, Anshul Garg also delved into feature films’ music with the album of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Selfiee’. The film may have bombed at the box-office and later on OTT as well, but the songs of the movie were appreciated, especially the remake of ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’.
Will ‘Halki Halki Si’ end up being as successful as the other songs of Anshul Garg with ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants? Well, let’s wait and watch.