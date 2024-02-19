Anshul Garg On ‘Halki Halki Si’ With Hina Khan And Munawar Faruqui: It’s Become A Ritual That We Do Songs With ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants

Talking about collaborating with yet another ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, Anshul Garg says, “It’s become a ritual that we do songs with the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants. And we have been delivering it for years. Our recent single ‘Saanware’ with Abhishek and Mannara has been received so well and is trending on the charts everywhere. With Munawar, we have already done a couple of songs before and both of them have done really well. We have a great bond and friendship with him. He is a great guy on and off the screen. We are really excited for this one as we have teamed up with Hina Khan as well. It has been shot really well and is sounding amazing. So, we are expecting the same success we have experienced in the past with ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants.”