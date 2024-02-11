In one of the pictures that has gone viral on social media, Munawar Faruqui is seen with Shubman Gill. They are twinning in black outfits. Munawar is wearing a black shirt. On the other hand, Shubman Gill is also wearing a black shirt with colourful graphics. The duo is joined by producer Raghav Sharma. Raghav is also following the dress code and is seen in a black t-shirt that has flames printed on it. They are flaunting their smiles to the camera.