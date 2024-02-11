Munawar Faruqui has been in the news ever since he won ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The win has opened up newer avenues for the standup comedian. Recently, he was spotted with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The duo was spotted partying together. Pictures and videos from their outing have gone viral on social media and fans are excited to see them together.
In one of the pictures that has gone viral on social media, Munawar Faruqui is seen with Shubman Gill. They are twinning in black outfits. Munawar is wearing a black shirt. On the other hand, Shubman Gill is also wearing a black shirt with colourful graphics. The duo is joined by producer Raghav Sharma. Raghav is also following the dress code and is seen in a black t-shirt that has flames printed on it. They are flaunting their smiles to the camera.
Advertisement
Take a look at the viral photo here.
Advertisement
Fans have been showering love and praise in the comment sections. They spammed the comments with best wishes for Munawar. While one section of fans is in awe of this meet, another section is criticizing Shubman Gill for hanging out with Munawar. Reacting to this picture, one fan wrote, “Munawaar is such a gentleman sachha inshan hai whoh tab hi toh bada pyaar milta hai bhai ko.” A second fan commented, “Gill with ragav and Flop season ka winner Maruqhi.” A third fan said, “Lowest point of Gill's career.”
Advertisement
Munawar Faruqui reached the final leg of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ with Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra. He emerged as the winner and took home the prestigious trophy, a cash prize, and a swanky new car.